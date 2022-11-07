ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky student charged after video shows racial slurs, attack on Black students

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner, Matthew Duckworth
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfZNM_0j1pdIJo00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WDKY ) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested Sunday after being accused of using a racial slur and attacking two Black students in a residence hall incident that was caught on video, according to reports.

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested in Boyd Hall and faces charges including public intoxication, assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, according to a Fayette County Detention Center report.

In a statement , UK President Eli Capilouto confirmed the incident, saying it involved “violence against our students, racial slurs and offensive language.” He added that one victim was a student employee working the front desk of the residence hall.

According to Yahoo News , Rosing, who is white, was seen in a video circulating on social media Sunday. It shows her hitting the Black student worker, who is seen trying to restrain her. Nexstar has elected not to republish the video due to the offensive language.

The video also shows the student worker, who was working an overnight shift, and another victim, who is also Black, trying to get Rosing to sit in a chair, according to Yahoo. The video shows Rosing trying to strike the second victim and attempting to kick the worker.

In the video, the student worker says to Rosing: “Could you stop?” Rosing replies, “Nope.”

As Rosing is seen calling the student worker a racial slur, the student says, “I do not get paid enough for this.”

Capilouto commented on the worker’s handling of the alleged incident: “From my view of a video of the incident, the student worker acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.”

Nikki Haley says Warnock should be deported at Walker rally

The video concludes with Rosing, who appears to struggle to remain standing, being arrested in the dorm.

According to the police report, Rosing was accused of being “very intoxicated” and repeatedly using the N-word to “a group of black females.”

The arresting officer said in the report that Rosing “kicked me and bit my hand” when the officer tried to get her to sit down.

The officer also said in the report, “Subject stated that she has lots of money and get special treatment.”

On Twitter, the university said , “The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously.”

The university added that it won’t tolerate such behavior and that it would “fully investigate.” Capilouto said support was being offered to the victims.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community,” Capilouto said. “They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

WDKY has reached out to authorities for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found Wednesday on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police say the person was struck by a vehicle and knocked to the ground. The person […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Complex

Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
LEXINGTON, KY
Daily Mail

Ohio cops are accused of dressing patrol horses as KKK - but sheriff argues they were meant to be 'ghosts' covered in sheets with their holes cut out for their eyes

In Lake County, Ohio a Sheriff Frank Leonbruno is defending his employees who he says did not mean to offend anyone when they dressed up their police horses as ghosts for Halloween. The Mounted Unit horses were covered in large white sheets Monday night, with eyes cut for their noses,...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: Huge, ‘disgraceful’ fight breaks out in Wal-Mart

No arrests have yet been made following a fight that broke out between as many as two dozen people at a Wal-Mart in Ferguson, Missouri Tuesday night. In viral footage, multiple tangles of people can be seen hammering away at each other near the front of the store on West Florissant Avenue.
FERGUSON, MO
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon

An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy