UK student charged after video shows racial slurs, attack on Black students

By Matthew Duckworth, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WDKY ) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested Sunday after being accused of using a racial slur and attacking two Black students in a residence hall incident that was caught on video, according to reports.

Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested in Boyd Hall and faces charges including public intoxication, assault, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, according to a Fayette County Detention Center report.

In a statement , UK President Eli Capilouto confirmed the incident, saying it involved “violence against our students, racial slurs and offensive language.” He added that one victim was a student employee working the front desk of the residence hall.

According to Yahoo News , Rosing, who is white, was seen in a video circulating on social media Sunday. It shows her hitting the Black student worker, who is seen trying to restrain her. Nexstar has elected not to republish the video due to the offensive language.

The video also shows the student worker, who was working an overnight shift, and another victim, who is also Black, trying to get Rosing to sit in a chair, according to Yahoo. The video shows Rosing trying to strike the second victim and attempting to kick the worker.

In the video, the student worker says to Rosing: “Could you stop?” Rosing replies, “Nope.”

As Rosing is seen calling the student worker a racial slur, the student says, “I do not get paid enough for this.”

Capilouto commented on the worker’s handling of the alleged incident: “From my view of a video of the incident, the student worker acted with professionalism, restraint and discretion.”

The video concludes with Rosing, who appears to struggle to remain standing, being arrested in the dorm.

According to the police report, Rosing was accused of being “very intoxicated” and repeatedly using the N-word to “a group of black females.”

The arresting officer said in the report that Rosing “kicked me and bit my hand” when the officer tried to get her to sit down.

The officer also said in the report, “Subject stated that she has lots of money and get special treatment.”

On Twitter, the university said , “The video is deeply offensive, and we take it very seriously.”

The university added that it won’t tolerate such behavior and that it would “fully investigate.” Capilouto said support was being offered to the victims.

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community,” Capilouto said. “They do not reflect civil discourse. They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community.”

Nexstar’s WDKY has reached out to authorities for more information.

