Natick, MA

Annual Natick Veterans Day parade remembers those who have served

The Natick Police had blocked off the route. Crowds lining either side of E. Central Street in Natick Center waited patiently and waved small American flags. As the strains of the Natick High School marching band became audible, everybody knew—the annual Veterans Day parade had begun. On an overcast...
NATICK, MA
We toured Natick’s historic Walnut Hill neighborhood

We joined Natick Historical Society volunteer and local tour guide Vincent Vittoria for a walking tour of Natick’s Walnut Hill neighborhood earlier this fall when the foliage set off the beautiful homes of the historic area. Vittoria, a Walnut Hill resident, gave a group of about 15 an engaging...
NATICK, MA
Select Board votes 4-to-1 to remove South Natick Dam & waterfall

The Natick Select Board, after yet one more round of discussion and public comments, voted on Wednesday night against repairing the South Natick Dam and spillway (aka, waterfall) and in favor of removing the iconic structure. The tally went 4-to-1, with only Michael Hickey voting against removal of the town-owned...
NATICK, MA

