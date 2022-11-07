Veteran Rapper Hurricane G Passes Away At 52

Photo: YouTube via ThirstinHowlThe3rd

Veteran rapper Gloria "Hurricane G" Rodríguez has passed away, and the Hip-Hop community is mourning her loss.



On Sunday, November 6, EPMD's Erick Sermon took to social media to break the sad news. Sermon said that his heart "is hardened" after the rapper's death, who he shares a daughter with. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, however, her daughter Lexus revealed she was battling stage 4 lung cancer back in May.



“I don’t know how many of you understand what that means but even after 30 years of life I’m still trying to process it myself," Lexus said . "I have never cried so much in my life I have never felt so disconnected from reality in my life."



Hurricane G got her start in the early '90s rapping in English and Spanish as a member of the Def Squad alongside Sermon, Keith Murray and Redman . She got her big break on Red's hit "Tonight's Da Night" and appeared on his 1994 album Dare Iz A Darkside . As one of the first Puerto Rican women to make it in the rap game, she continued to appear on other projects with Xzibit , Organized Konfusion and Delinquent Habits until her debut album All Woman dropped via H.O.L.A. Recordings in 1997. Domingo Padilla, who produced her first LP, also paid homage to G.



“R.I.P. to my good friend Hurricane G.Really sad news to get,” Domingo wrote. “I was blessed to know her and produce her debut album. God bless her family and daughter.”

After her debut album dropped, Hurricane G went on to appear on Diddy's single "Public Enemy 2000" off his Forever album in 1999. Since then, she dropped her second and final project Mami & Papi with Thirstin Howl III in 2013.



Rest in peace, Hurricane G.