Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing, 22, Heading To Rehab & Withdrawing From School After Racist Outburst
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing, 22, will withdraw from the school and enter treatment after her racist tirade against Black students was captured in a viral video, RadarOnline.com has learned. She will do so on Tuesday or Wednesday, her lawyer confirmed in a statement, revealing Rosing is a "very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady." Peters said Rosing is getting into "some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."He noted she will be treated for "several things" but did not go into specifics with NBC News. "She's going to get help,...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces further rape allegation
A man who denies being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi is facing further allegations of rape and sexual assault. Authorities in Utah are seeking the extradition of the 35-year-old man, who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year. They allege he is Mr Rossi, who has been accused of raping...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
BBC
Eileen Dean care home killing: No risk assessment done on attacker
No formal risk assessment was done on a man who beat a fellow care home resident to death, a review has found. Alexander Rawson attacked 93-year-old Eileen Dean with a metal walking stick at a care home in south-east London. Mrs Dean suffered catastrophic injuries to her head and body...
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Arrested man is missing US fugitive, court rules
A man arrested in a Scottish hospital last year is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court has ruled. The man had claimed to have been the victim of mistaken identity, and insisted his name was Arthur Knight. But Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that his tattoos and fingerprints matched those of...
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Libby Squire: Murderer turns down meeting with victim's mother
A man who raped and murdered student Libby Squire has withdrawn his consent to meet his victim's mother in prison. Pawel Relowicz, 28, was convicted in February 2021 of killing Miss Squire and jailed for at least 27 years. The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: I'm glad people see through him, victim says
One of the victims of a man who assumed a new identity and fled to Scotland to avoid rape charges in the US has said she is glad people see through him. The woman - who wants to be known only by her first name, Mary - met Nicolas Rossi after they spoke online in 2008.
BBC
Downham stabbing death: George David, 16, sought by police
A 16-year-old boy has been named as a murder suspect after a man was stabbed in south-east London. Officers want to speak to George David over the killing of Gabriel Petrov Stoyanov, 21, in Downham on 4 November. The teenager, from Downham, has links to both Bromley and Orpington, the...
BBC
Charles Bronson granted public parole hearing
One of the UK's longest-serving prisoners has been granted a Parole Board hearing which will take place in public next year. Charles Bronson, 69, who now uses the name Salvador, is serving a life term at HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire. Reforms in the law allowing hearings to take place in...
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Somerset yoga teacher told friend 'I'm going to stab him'
A yoga teacher accused of murdering her lodger told a friend "I'm going to stab him, then stab myself", a court heard. Dawn Lewis, 53, has denied murdering Glen Richards, 61, at her Somerset home in Glastonbury on Easter Monday. Giving evidence at Bristol Crown Court, her friend, Peter Bredell,...
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
BBC
Dr Heather Steen to be removed from medical register
A senior doctor is to be removed from the medical register after she was found to have attempted to cover-up the circumstances of a young girl's death. Paediatrics consultant Dr Heather Steen was found to be unfit to practise after an investigation into the death of nine-year-old Claire Roberts in 1996.
BBC
Dr Heather Steen found 'unfit to practise' over child's death
A doctor, accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old girl, has been found unfit to practise by a tribunal. Dr Heather Steen was accused of trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1996. At the time...
