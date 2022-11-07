University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing, 22, will withdraw from the school and enter treatment after her racist tirade against Black students was captured in a viral video, RadarOnline.com has learned. She will do so on Tuesday or Wednesday, her lawyer confirmed in a statement, revealing Rosing is a "very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady." Peters said Rosing is getting into "some kind of treatment program and sensitivity program to help her through this situation."He noted she will be treated for "several things" but did not go into specifics with NBC News. "She's going to get help,...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO