mike
4d ago
so if she would have just stopped she would have been free to go instead of driving on at the request of the person she was with
Reply(2)
2
Related
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
1470 WMBD
Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target
PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
1470 WMBD
Coroner: Juvenile injured in Monday shooting dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday following a shooting near Quest Charter Academy has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Merian Smith, 15, was pronounced brain dead Wednesday morning at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria Police say three separate...
Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized
The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County has been identified
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 11/11: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Nicholas Bliss, 36, of Montgomery. ORGINAL STORY: A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 […]
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested for various handgun offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 juveniles were arrested for various handgun offenses after a police investigation involving a juvenile male illegally possessing a firearm. Peoria Police say that around 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a male exit a home in the 1500 block of Bigelow and drive away in a vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say
A building inspector was called to the scene.
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
Comments / 5