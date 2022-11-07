ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

mike
4d ago

so if she would have just stopped she would have been free to go instead of driving on at the request of the person she was with

1470 WMBD

Police investigating Central Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man sentenced to life in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
AURORA, IL
1470 WMBD

Family members: Homicide victim couldn’t be intended target

PEORIA, Ill. – Friends and family of Peoria’s 23rd homicide victim say they believe the shots fired that claimed his life, weren’t intended for him. Merian Smith, 15, was declared brain dead Wednesday morning, according to the Peoria County Coroner. Family members say he was riding a...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
1470 WMBD

Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Fulton County tractor trailer crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. – A Creve Coeur man got several tickets after an accident Thursday morning in Fulton County. Illinois State Police says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 136 near Fulton County Highway 13. They say Douglas Deatrick, 39, was westbound in a tractor-trailer on 136...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Juvenile injured in Monday shooting dies

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday following a shooting near Quest Charter Academy has died. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Merian Smith, 15, was pronounced brain dead Wednesday morning at OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria Police say three separate...
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges

PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Juveniles arrested for various handgun offenses

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 juveniles were arrested for various handgun offenses after a police investigation involving a juvenile male illegally possessing a firearm. Peoria Police say that around 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a male exit a home in the 1500 block of Bigelow and drive away in a vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Crash closes major East Peoria intersection

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
EAST PEORIA, IL

