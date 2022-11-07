ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian hit near Lively Technical College campus dies weeks after crash, police say

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the campus of Lively Technical College in late October died from his injuries Monday morning — more than two weeks after the crash.

"The pedestrian involved in this crash sadly succumbed to his injuries early this morning, (Nov. 7)," read a TPD incident synopsis released Monday morning.

"This remains an open active investigation," the statement continued. "Once the investigation is completed, all evidence and findings will be submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for review."

What happened: Director of Lively Technical College strikes pedestrian near campus

More recent pedestrian fatalities: Woman arrested after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Midtown Tallahassee

And: Florida Highway Patrol trooper strikes, kills pedestrian 'lying in the middle' of West Orange Avenue

The crash occurred at 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Appleyard Drive. The unidentified man, who is not a Lively student, was immediately rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to TPD.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man was Shelly Bell, the director of Lively Technical College, a Leon County School District spokesperson and TPD spokesperson confirmed last month.

It remains unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk.

CORRECTION : An earlier version of this story said the accident happened on campus. It's not clear exactly where in the block the accident occurred.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Pedestrian hit near Lively Technical College campus dies weeks after crash, police say

