Ederson Named In Brazil World Cup Squad

By Elliot Thompson
 4 days ago

Brazil have named their squad for the Qatar World Cup and Manchester City's Ederson will be going to the tournament.

The Qatar World Cup is approaching with the opening game if Qatar vs Ecuador on the 20th November with every national team having to name their 26-man-squad for the tournament within the next week.

Brazil are one of the first teams to announce their final squads as they look to win their first World Cup since 2002.

They will have to get out of a group containing Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon before they get to the knockout stages.

Manchester City don't have a lot of Brazilians in their squad anymore but the one they do has been picked for the team.

Ederson picked by Tite

Ederson, who has started all games bar one this season for Manchester City, has been picked to go by Tite.

So far he has kept six clean sheets in the Premier League and three in the Champions League as he looks to be key yet again to Manchester City's success as they look to try and win the league title for the third season in a row.

He is likely to get little game time for Brazil though as Liverpool's Alisson Becker is favoured for the number one spot leaving Ederson as the number two and Weverton from Flamengo as their third-choice goalkeeper.

Ederson has been capped for his country 18 times and he did not feature at all in the last round of friendlies that they had.

Former Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus has also been included after not being picked in the previous squad

