Dallas, TX

Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Ben Simmons says he will play in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Texas to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

They will have one of their best players back in action for the game.

Ben Simmons, who has missed the last four games, says he will play on Monday night (video recorded by Landon Buford).

This is good news for the Nets, who are off to a 4-6 start to the season in their first ten games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards in their last two games.

Both wins came on the road, so if they can beat the Mavs, they will head back to Brooklyn a perfect 3-0 on their road trip.

Simmons is in his first season with the Nets (he missed the entire 2021-22 season) and is averaging 6.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest.

In addition to missing an entire season, he had back surgery in May .

Therefore, he can't be expected to play at an All-Star level immediately.

Before winning two straight games, the Nets lost five of six games and parted ways with head coach Steve Nash last week.

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 5-3 record in their first eight games of the season.

Currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and lost month they beat the Nets in Brooklyn by a score of 129-125.

Doncic has averaged 36.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest.

New York, NY
