Thrillist
Pop-Tarts Has a Fan-Favorite Flavor and $15K for You This Holiday Season
Pop-Tarts is gearing up to make everyone's holidays extra special. The company will be re-launching its Gingerbread Pop-Tarts just in time for the holiday season. The last time the flavor was available was back in 2012. The new edition of the flavor will feature snow-white frosting and printed designs. Pop-Tarts...
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Food Beast
Krispy Kreme Introduces Thanksgiving Mini Pie Doughnuts
Krispy Kreme is giving your sweet tooth much to be thankful for this season with these adorable AF Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts. The new Thanksgiving mini pie doughnuts collection features four mini doughnuts in iconic pie form. Customers can choose from the following sweet options:. mini Pecan Pie doughnut: A...
12tomatoes.com
Starbucks And Coffee Mate Unveil New 2022 Holiday Flavors
If you are the sort of person who loves a sugary drink, this is the perfect story for you. The famous holiday beverages that Starbucks is known for providing have made their return and Coffee Mate is also getting in on the fun. The festive flavors are back, that is...
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $69
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Exclusive: Wendy's is selling its first-ever holiday Frosty
Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.
princesspinkygirl.com
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls
Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
In Style
Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.
A fresh update on green bean casserole for Thanksgiving
Tender green beans are blanched then coated in a creamy gratin-style sauce and mixed with mushrooms before being baked under a crust of fried onions and Parmesan cheese.
Costco Just Brought Back 2 of Its Most Popular Holiday Bakery Finds — But the Price Looks a Little Different
Finding the perfect holiday dessert isn’t just a pie-in-the-sky notion. At least that’s what @Costcohotfinds told her 913K Instagram followers when she posted some pretty big news. And I do mean big. Seasonal pies have returned to the bakery at Costco, and they are huge. The caramel-y, nutty...
TODAY.com
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
Our Favorite Marinara Sauce Is $3 Cheaper at Aldi
I spend a lot of time in grocery stores in my dual role as a parent and professional recipe developer. A supermarket stop is never just an in-and-out affair, because I stroll slowly through each aisle, eyeing new products and checking prices on my go-to groceries. I make sure to shop at stores of all sizes, from big-box warehouses to local natural grocers, and one of my favorite places to shop is Aldi.
Hypebae
Nike Gets Romantic With "Pink Teddy Bear" Dunk Low Sneakers
Nike has its rose-colored glasses on as the iconic footwear brand has just given us sneaker heads a sneak peek at its newest “Pink Teddy Bear” Dunk Low sneakers. Arriving in a soft shade of pink, the latest must-have shoe bears a light baby pink on the sides, while the sides and upper are accented with a slightly mauve hue, adding depth and richness to the mostly monochromatic sneaker. The signature white swoop stands out as the footwear’s sole bears a bright white hue with pops of a cuddly beige.
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge
Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
I Tried Broma Bakery’s Copycat Starbucks Oat Fudge Bar Recipe and I May Never Buy Granola Bars Again
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I am a serious fan of chocolate. For many, many years, I wouldn’t even try a dessert if it didn’t involve chocolate. As I’ve gotten older, though, my pastry palate has expanded. Chocolate, however still remains my main thing — especially when it’s paired with a food or dessert I wouldn’t have tried otherwise. Case in point: oatmeal cookies. I was never a fan of them until I discovered oatmeal chocolate chip cookies — and then they quickly became a favorite.
Cracked crab cheese bread: a guaranteed hit!
With the holidays approaching, there are always lots of parties and sometimes, a host can find it difficult to come up with a unique recipe that their guest will enjoy but are not constantly having at other events. Whether it is the holidays or not, this cracked crab cheese bread is sure to be a unique and guaranteed hit at your party. With only 6 ingredients and less than 30 minutes to prep and cook, this delicious appetizer is always gone before you know it, leaving your guests asking for more. Fortunately, the ingredients are not hard to find at your local grocery store and it is easy to make with these few simple steps. So, let's get cooking some cracked crab cheese bread.
Material’s Black Friday Sale Has Huge Savings on the Knives, Skillet, and Cutting Boards Our Editors Love
Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, right? Wrong! A handful of DTC retailers are kicking off their sales early — including one of our absolute favorite places for fantastic kitchen essentials. That’s right, as of today, Material’s Black Friday sale is underway, which means that everything (yup, everything) on the site is 20 percent off. We’re talking must-haves such as the multi-use spatula that our editors can’t get enough of, the slim knife stand that looks super-stylish on the counter, the nonstick coated skillet that you’ll use every single day, and more awesome finds. Just fill your cart to your heart’s content, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout, no promo code required. Even better, you can choose to donate a portion (or all) of your discount to the Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides programming to help young women and gender-expansive youth of color in New York City learn new skills and connect with mentors.
Made In Just Dropped 3 New Dutch Oven Colors — Here’s a First Look
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If we had any complaints about Made In’s Dutch oven — and that’s a big if — it’d be that the range of colors is super, super curated. The versatile pot launched earlier this year with a vibrant Harbour Blue, followed by an equally bright Made In Red and a subdued Antique White (previously called Linen).
This Multifunctional Spoon Has Become a Mainstay in My Kitchen — And It’s Less than $10 on Amazon
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a home cook who is trying to do a lot in an incredibly small studio apartment kitchen, I’m always seeking multi-functional utensils and appliances in a compact and streamlined package. This need has already made me a very loyal fan of gadgets like the air fryer, but also classics like the cast iron pan because to me, these are all items that can do a lot of things while taking up limited space.
