Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, right? Wrong! A handful of DTC retailers are kicking off their sales early — including one of our absolute favorite places for fantastic kitchen essentials. That’s right, as of today, Material’s Black Friday sale is underway, which means that everything (yup, everything) on the site is 20 percent off. We’re talking must-haves such as the multi-use spatula that our editors can’t get enough of, the slim knife stand that looks super-stylish on the counter, the nonstick coated skillet that you’ll use every single day, and more awesome finds. Just fill your cart to your heart’s content, and the discount will automatically be applied at checkout, no promo code required. Even better, you can choose to donate a portion (or all) of your discount to the Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides programming to help young women and gender-expansive youth of color in New York City learn new skills and connect with mentors.

1 DAY AGO