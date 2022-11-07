The flash flood warning has expired. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the red-shaded counties in the map you see above until 6:15 p.m. Heavy rain with rates as high as 2 inches per hour will quickly fill low-lying areas and add extra height to waterways. If you need to be out today be sure to keep your car away from any flooded spots as cars can quickly sink in water that might seem passable. Turn around, don’t drown.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO