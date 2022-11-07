Read full article on original website
Barbara Carr Winstead
Four Oaks, NC: Mrs. Barbara Carr Winstead, age 59, of NC Hwy 96 South passed away on November 10, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. Funeral Services will be held-2:00 PM Sunday November 13, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Manly Turner. Burial will follow in Four Oaks City Cemetery in Four Oaks, NC.
Robin Quinn Parnell
Robin Quinn Parnell, 65, passed away at WakeMed in Raleigh on November 10, 2022. Born in Johnston County on January 25, 1957, he was the son of the late Robert Franklin Parnell and Katie Whaley Parnell. Robin will be remembered as a hard-working man. He loved his job at Lamm...
Charles Ralph Manning
Coats, NC: Mr. Charles Ralph Manning, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be 1:00PM-Monday, November 14, 2022 at Gift Primitive Baptist Church, Coats, NC. Elder Jim Smith, Elder Wayne Gravely, Elder Tony Parker and Elder David Brooks will officiate. Burial will follow in Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC.
Melissa Dawn Tompkins
Melissa Dawn Tompkins, age 47, went to be with her Lord and savior on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Born in Danville, Virginia on September 19, 1975, she was a daughter to Thomas Earl Coleman and Laverne Annette Allen. From childhood Melissa was active in her faith and had a love...
Vickie Ward Smith
Vickie Elaine Ward Smith, 72, of Smithfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at UNC Hospital of Chapel Hill surrounded by her family. Vickie was born in Johnston County on November 28, 1949 to the late Raymond Allen Ward and Carrie Lena Hill Ward. In addition to her parents,...
Mary Lou Attayek
Mary Lou Abdalla Attayek, age 93, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. Born April 19, 1929 in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of Louis and Maggie Thomas Abdalla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Attayek and son-in-law, Albert Carr.
Patty Woodall Honored At NC Register Of Deeds Conference
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Register of Deeds Craig Olive has announced his assistant, Patty Woodall, was the recipient of the 2022 Charles W. Moore Award at 70th Annual Conference of the NC Association of Register of Deeds. This award is given annually to a deserving Assistant or Deputy Register of Deeds.
Lifelong Johnston Co. Resident Named New NCDOT Highway Division 4 Engineer
RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s highway division responsible for Edgecombe, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Wayne and Wilson counties has a new leader. Keith Eason was introduced Thursday, Nov. 4 as the new Division 4 engineer during a meeting of the N.C. Board of Transportation. He will oversee about 400 NCDOT employees in a division that maintains more than 13,000 miles of roadway across the six-county region east of Raleigh.
Sheryl Elizabeth Horger
An amazingly strong woman has graduated to heaven. Sheryl Elizabeth Wells Horger passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, at the age of 74, at home with family by her side. She was greeted on the other side by her parents Joseph & Clara Wells, her sister Raeonna, her brother Joe, and other family members who preceded her in death.
Highway Worker Linked To Nearby Break-In
CLAYTON – An employee reportedly working on the NC Highway 42 East widening project near Clayton has been charged with breaking into a nearby art studio stealing numerous items. Abdul Halim Al-Muttaqun, age 62, whose address was listed as homeless, was arrested November 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s...
Kevin Donovan Thanks Supporters
SMITHFIELD – Kevin Donovan released a statement Friday thanking supporters who elected him to the Johnston County Board of Education. Donovan was the second highest vote-getter in Tuesday’s election for the school board receiving more than 30,000 votes. “Thank you to the supporters of the county that entrusted...
Car Seized From Driver Involved In Three County Chase, JCSO Says
KENLY – A 19 year-old driver is facing a long list of charges after he reportedly led multiple law enforcement officers on a three county high speed chase. It started when he failed to pull over for a speeding violation. On November 3rd around 4:53pm, a Johnston County SAFE...
Child Skateboarding In Roadway Struck By Car
SMITHFIELD – A child was struck by a car while skateboarding in the roadway. The accident occurred at 10:41pm Tuesday on US 301 South near Packing Plant Road. Smithfield Police said the 13 year-old was skateboarding with a friend in the northbound travel lane of US 301 South when he was struck by a northbound car. Police said the driver of the car, a 72 year-old Four Oaks woman, was unable to see the juvenile until it was too late to stop. The second juvenile was not struck. Police said the two closest streetlamps to the accident scene were not operational and the roadway was dark.
Four Oaks Man Arrested During Drug Raid
FOUR OAKS – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a Four Oaks man during a drug search warrant. On November 3, agents executed a search warrant in the 4700 block of US Highway 301. During the search, 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine, along with marijuana and...
District Attorney: No Criminal Charges In Death Of Inmate
SMITHFIELD – No criminal charges will be filed against any staff member or inmate at Johnston Correctional Institution (JCI) related to the 2021 death of an inmate. District Attorney Susan Doyle made the announcement after a review of the findings of a investigation by the NCSBI. Glenn Witte Stickler,...
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
Smithfield Veterans Day Celebration Canceled Due To Severe Weather Threat
SMITHFIELD – With the threat of severe weather expected Friday, Nov. 11 throughout Central North Carolina from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Town of Smithfield has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Veterans Day Celebration. “While Mother Nature is pushing us to cancel this year’s events, it...
2022 Selma Christmas Parade And Tree Lighting
SELMA – Join the Town of Selma on December 6th at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall located at 114 N Raiford Street, for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. There will be special holiday performances by Johnston County Choir and the Benson Baptist Hand Bells. The Junior Women’s League of Smithfield is hosting a reindeer food-making station for children. You can check off those on your Christmas list by shopping at local stores.
