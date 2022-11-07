SMITHFIELD – A child was struck by a car while skateboarding in the roadway. The accident occurred at 10:41pm Tuesday on US 301 South near Packing Plant Road. Smithfield Police said the 13 year-old was skateboarding with a friend in the northbound travel lane of US 301 South when he was struck by a northbound car. Police said the driver of the car, a 72 year-old Four Oaks woman, was unable to see the juvenile until it was too late to stop. The second juvenile was not struck. Police said the two closest streetlamps to the accident scene were not operational and the roadway was dark.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO