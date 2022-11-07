Meeting Thursday on Neponset River Superfund site

MILTON ‒ The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold the first in a series of three community workshops on the Lower Neponset River Superfund site from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Milton Council on Aging, 10 Walnut St.

The workshop will consist of an introduction, site information, an overview of community involvement resources and opportunities, a community perspectives video, a listening session and a question-and-answer period. People will also be able to participate remotely at epa.gov/superfund/lowerneponset.

The agency announced in March that a 3.7-mile stretch of the river, from Mother Brook in Hyde Park to the Walter Baker Dam on the Milton/Dorchester line, has been designated a Superfund site. Efforts to get the river onto the Superfund list date back to 1995.

At the announcement, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash said the designation provides a mechanism to investigate and remove pollution from the river, protecting the health of the communities it flows through.

"We have some idea what is in there," Cash said at the time. "We don't know where and to what extent."

Cash said that the cleanup of the river is a top priority for the agency.

The stretch of the river has been home to a variety of industries over the centuries. The river's sediment and fish have have been contaminated with PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls. The long-lasting chemical is said to cause neurological and skin problems and other health effects in humans and animals. It has been linked to cancer cases.

Two other workshops are scheduled: at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Mildred Avenue School, 5 Mildred Ave., Mattapan, and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the BCYF Hyde Park Community Center, 1179 River St., Hyde Park.

Reach Fred Hanson at fhanson@patriotledger.com.

