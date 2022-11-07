ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

“Red” Book Puts The Period On Periods

By Noel Sims
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqhme_0j1pTqbE00
Noel Sims photos Editor Rachel Kauder Nalebuff with contributor Sofiya Moore ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QVdj_0j1pTqbE00
... reading from Our Red Book on Saturday.

“We all know womanhood can be very challenging; that’s why it’s good to start it off with a sweet taste of support and a little cream cheese frosting,” Lily Grace Sutton read aloud to celebrate a new New Haven-rich book all about menstruation.

Grace Sutton was reading on Saturday from the last line of her essay about baking red velvet cakes for her friends when they get their first periods, her way of welcoming them to the beauty and the challenges ahead. The reading took place before a small crowd gathered in a sun-washed room at the Institute Library downtown.

The essay is featured in Our Red Book, a newly published anthology of personal stories about periods, growing, and changing. Or, as the book’s publisher puts it: ​“Our Red Book takes us through stories of first periods, last periods, missing periods, and everything about bleeding that people wish they had been told.”

Saturday’s reading at the Institute Library at 847 Chapel St. was the second stop on the book tour for Our Red Book. The first was in New York City last week following the book’s publication on Nov. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d14Gi_0j1pTqbE00
Kauder Nalebuff: Collecting untold stories.

For the editor, New Haven native Rachel Kauder Nalebuff, and many of the contributors, this Saturday’s talk was a homecoming.

This project started for Kauder Nalebuff — who previously published the New York Times bestseller My Little Red Book and who teaches at Yale — when she was growing up in New Haven.

After hearing stories of her family members’ first periods, her mother told her: ​“Rachel, you are hearing stories that have never been told.” At fourteen, she began collecting essays from friends and community members about their first periods, preserving stories that might have otherwise been lost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL5BC_0j1pTqbE00
Noel Sims photos Mindi Englart, Judi Katz, and Lily Grace Sutton on Saturday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GnrXK_0j1pTqbE00

Our Red Book features many fellow New Haveners. Mindi Englart, mother of Lily Grace Sutton and longtime New Haven teacher also read her essay on Saturday. From the front of the room, she started: ​“My period ended just as my daughter’s began.” Englart spoke about navigating menopause and the role determined for women who no longer menstruate.

Englart, Sutton, and Englart’s aunt, Judi Katz, were just one of many families that the reading brought together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuEpW_0j1pTqbE00
Sofiya Moore with her dad, Tchad.

The last reader on Saturday, Sofiya Moore, is the granddaughter of Zannette Lewis — a New Haven organizer and author of one of the original essays Kauder Nalebuff collected at fourteen, who has since passed away.

In addition to her own essay, Sofiya shared her reaction to her grandmother’s essay, which is also published in Our Red Book. She said that it was very powerful to hear about her grandmother, who she didn’t know very well, as well as the stories of earlier generations who were enslaved. ​“Although this story in particular was hard for me to stomach, I think stories like this are so important,” she said.

Tchad Moore, Sofiya’s father and Zannette’s son, said that contributing to the book was a wonderful way for his daughter to connect to her grandmother after her passing. ​“They are so alike,” he said. ​“Both fiery, independent spirits. When Sofiya was born and my mother held her in her arms, you could feel the energy.”

The stories of grandmothers, mothers, daughters, and friends all discussed the stigma around first periods, last periods, coming of age, aging, womanhood, and menstruating as a trans or gender-nonconforming person.

Their stories provoked laughter, tears, many murmurs of solidarity, and reflection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfeIQ_0j1pTqbE00

Listening to these many stories as a reporter and audience member at Saturday’s reading, I thought back to my own first period, the support of my friends, and the many creative ways that I hid tampons in my sleeves, shoes, and lunch bags in high school.

In seventh grade, I adored ballet and was doing well at my dance studio. I was over the moon when I was asked to fill in for an older girl in the corps de ballet for Swan Lake. I would get to dance the iconic ballet as a pristine and tranquil swan, clad in white.

A recipe for disaster, obviously.

I came off stage at one of the dress rehearsals to find my brand new pair of tights stained with blood. There wasn’t any time for tears or wondering if I was dying. I had to get back out there. An older girl whisked me into the bathroom and handed me a tampon — pads won’t cut it in a tutu. She stood outside the stall and told me what to do, which I did with only slight hesitation. I trusted that she knew best. I put my tutu back on, got back on stage, and that was that.

The sense of solidarity and support was immediate. Because I had no other choice but to ask for help, I never felt any shame about my period with other menstruating people. But for many years after, I knew it was something to hide from others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWzyc_0j1pTqbE00
Amira Periotti (right).

Unlearning the stigma around menstruation was a common theme among the excerpts read to the audience at the Institute Library, which included people of all genders and ages.

Amira Periotti, an organizer with Bleed Shamelessly in Wisconsin and current Wesleyan University student, spoke about their work helping all who need it to access menstruation products, and make conversations about menstruation more equitable for trans people, gender non-conforming people, and people of color.

“It’s really surreal,” said Pierroti, of reading their contribution to the book on Saturday. ​“To have so many generations of menstruating and non-menstruating people coming together to laugh is so special. Because there is still so much stigma.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8dPL_0j1pTqbE00
Piper Zschack and Axel Gay.

Two of the contributors, Axel Gay and Piper Zschack, were English students at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School in New Haven in Mindi Englart’s class, when they first met Kauder Nalebuff over Zoom. They both started their essays about what getting their periods meant to them as people who didn’t identify as women in February 2021, their junior year of high school.

As of the publication of Our Red Book, they have graduated high school and their thoughts about menstruation have changed. ​“I don’t really agree with what I wrote anymore,” said Gay. ​“I think of it now as a tribute to my younger self.”

Zschack felt similarly. ​“I stopped taking testosterone about seven months ago,” he said. ​“I’ve started menstruating since then, but I’ve accepted it and woven it into my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BSik_0j1pTqbE00
Our Red Book contributors at Saturday's reading.

For Kauder Nalebuff, who was meeting many of the contributors in person for the first time, the reading was a special experience. ​“I met some of them when they were 13 and it’s been almost four years. There’s such a big difference.”

“This was such a different process than the making of a typical anthology,” Kauder Nalebuff told the Independent. The stories came to her one by one, starting when she was fourteen. They came from New Haven and all over the world, from many different generations and in many different styles. ​“I just surrendered to the process,” she said.

Our Red Book is now available for purchase at Possible Futures bookstore at 318 Edgewood Ave. in New Haven.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Hebrew Language Charter School Proposed

A nonprofit that launches modern-Hebrew-language public schools is hoping New Haven gets a chance to offer that greeting. The New York-based nonprofit, Hebrew Public, is working to finish an application to the state to launch a charter school in New Haven in fall 2024 with a dual English-modern Hebrew linguistic curriculum as well as a focus on global citizenship.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Skateboard J Does A 360

Jay Clark put his foot on his DGK Boo board. He glared at the concrete bench. If a truck had roared past, he wouldn’t have noticed. If a flock of geese had swooped past, he wouldn’t have noticed. His eye, and his mind, fixed on the path to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms

As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
earnthenecklace.com

Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?

To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life

The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 10, 2022

Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook reports that the solid fall fishing has continued this week. There have been daily blitzes fueled by peanut bunker and silversides, and most of these blitzes end up being tremendous in size and action. Blitzes can be found just about anywhere throughout the sound, but the river and creek mouths on the ebb tide tends to set up the best action. The blitzes consist of mainly schoolie to slot-sized bass, but there are still some plenty of larger fish in the mix. There are also still a few albies showing up in the area, but they haven’t been getting too much angler attention this week. Tautog reports have still been very good for most anglers that are still getting out there. You generally need to weed through loads of short fish, but anglers are still reporting plenty of keeper fish.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

At Fest Faves, customers can enjoy carnival eats and festival treats year-round

As they make their way up Whitney Avenue, New Haveners can now make a pit-stop at Fest Faves, the Elm City’s first year-round carnival-inspired restaurant. New Haven natives and self-proclaimed “foodies” Victoria Streeto and Eric Balcerzak opened Fest Faves at 15 Whitney Ave. in September of this year. Inside the decorated eatery, customers are offered carnival classics like jumbo corn dogs and funnel cake as well as more innovative fusion options, like a mac and cheese pretzel burger.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Alder Welcomes Election Day Baby

As politicians across the state cheered at the end of an often-bitter campaign season, Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. and his wife Chaz celebrated the beginning of something sweeter this Election Day: a new life born into his family. Baby Nailah was born to the Brackeens shortly after midnight on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Public Art Makes Grand A Bit More Grand

“We rise by lifting others,” reads a phrase from 19th-century writer and orator Robert Ingersoll, which now adorns a colorful mural on a wall on Fair Haven’s Grand Avenue. As if in literal demonstration of the quotation, on Friday morning, a woman hefted a small child into the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waterbury, CT

Waterbury is the fifth largest city in Connecticut and is located in New Haven County, specifically on the Naugatuck River. The city, formally called the "Brass City," has gained prominence for manufacturing brassware used to produce watches and clocks. This place is teeming with green spaces where people can come...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Depression Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads

CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new ​“place 2 be” will be a safe ​“place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy