Read full article on original website
Related
The Dispatch
Resort Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years
OCEAN CITY – The experience drain at the top of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) continued last week with the retirement of a longtime lieutenant after two-plus decades, but the department’s ranks are deep and there are able replacements ready to step into the breach. OCPD Lieutenant...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Firefighters hold officer installation ceremony
The Blades Volunteer Fire Company hosted the October meeting of the Sussex County Firefighters Association, when a ceremony was held to install incoming officers. Incoming presidents are David Ruff of Blades, Sussex County Volunteer Firefighters Association; Jack Wilson of Seaford, Sussex County Fire Chiefs Association; Steve Floyd of Georgetown, Sussex County Fire Police; and Mike Greenstreet, Sussex County Ambulance Association.
Ocean City Today
Former Berlin administrator charged with fraud
Berlin’s one-time manager Fleetwood named in probe after audit unearths issue. Former Berlin Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood has been charged with six counts of forgery of private documents and one charge of theft and another for theft scheme, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations said on Monday. The theft...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Walmart Self-Checkout
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two women pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., the two suspects skip-scanned merchandise at the self-checkout register and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 8:09 a.m., a Freightliner Tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. For unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
firststateupdate.com
Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital
County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Parking Lot Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in a parking lot in Millsboro on Tuesday afternoon. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 2:33 p.m., an 82-year-old Lewes man was pushing a shopping cart in a southbound direction through the parking lot of the Weis grocery store, located at 24832 John J. Williams Highway. At the same time, a red 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling through the same lot in a westerly direction towards the victim. The driver of the Corolla, an 85-year-old man from Millsboro, failed to observe the pedestrian and struck him, causing him to fall to the ground.
WBOC
Dover Man Arrested in New Castle County Shooting
NEWARK, Del. - New Castle County Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Dover man accusing of opening fire on an occupied home. Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a home on Renee Court in Newark that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
102-Year-Old Man Hospitalized With Burns From Early Morning Maryland Fire
Neighbors and passing motorists were able to assist an elderly man out of a burning home when a fire broke outside of a Maryland home, according to officials. First responders from the Pottsville Volunteer Fire Department in Wicomico County were called to Old Ocean City Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, where there was a reported fire outside a one-story single-family home.
Neighbors help 102-year-old out of burning home in Wicomico County
A structure fire in Wicomico County had an 102-year-old struggling to get out, until his neighbors intervened.
WBOC
Shooting Leaves Man Injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man injured in Bridgeville. Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive when an 18-year-old man had been shot multiple times by an unknown man. An acquaintance transported the victim to an area hospital before the arrival of police or medical personnel. He is being treated for serious injuries at this time. Troopers said that nobody else was harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WBOC
Updated: Former Employee of Town of Berlin Charged with Fraud
BERLIN, Md. - A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current town manager of the bi-state town of Delmar. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, theft $1,500-$25,000, and theft scheme $1,500-$25,000.
WBOC
Salisbury Looks to Ban Plastic Bags
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking to ban plastic bags. The ordinance may be passed as soon as Monday November 28 2022. The ban would prohibit any business from giving customers a plastic bag. If the customer needs, a bag, stores can charge 10 cents for an 'alternative' bag, like a paper one. Together Café owner Vincente Hernandez says he has mixed feelings.
WBOC
Plenty of Support and Love Across Delmarva on Veterans Day
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. -- Several ceremonies were held across the peninsula honoring those who are serving or have served in the military. Two of those ceremonies were at Salisbury University and The American Legion Post 94 in Princess Anne. Both started off with the National Anthem. At SU, the University...
WBOC
Return Day 2022
Despite any controversy, Delawareans were determined to enjoy Return Day festivities in Georgetown this year. The Circle in Georgetown was overflowing with community members on Nov. 10, 2022.
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeville
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the Bridgeville area that left one man injured. On November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male victim had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital before the arrival of police or medical personnel. He is being treated for serious injuries at this time. No one else was harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear police said Wednesday.
Comments / 1