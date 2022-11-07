BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a man injured in Bridgeville. Police said it happened shortly before 2 p.m. on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive when an 18-year-old man had been shot multiple times by an unknown man. An acquaintance transported the victim to an area hospital before the arrival of police or medical personnel. He is being treated for serious injuries at this time. Troopers said that nobody else was harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

BRIDGEVILLE, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO