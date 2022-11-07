ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges. Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman

State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along. The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Couple arraigned on child endangering charge

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning. Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 each. The couple was arrested Wednesday after deputies say their daughter was dunked...
KINSMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released police body camera video shows a Warren man running from officers into a child care center. Warren Police chased 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell into the Precious Times Child Care Center. In the video, you can see police chasing Mitchell when he opens a door...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street

Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store on Market Street near Boardman. Officers from both Boardman and Youngstown Police Departments were on scene. Boardman Police officers on scene tell 21 News that two suspects with ski masks and a pistol entered the store just before 9:00 p.m. demanding money from the cash register.
BOARDMAN, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

