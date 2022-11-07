Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Youngstown man faces multiple rape charges
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was indicted on rape charges. Leonard Sykes, 49, is facing three counts of rape. He is also charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sykes was arrested by Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies for crimes that happened in August, according to...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman
State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Police: Local store robbed at gunpoint
There is a large police presence at the Family Dollar on Market Street in Boardman.
Woman runs to church to escape man in Warren: Report
Officers were called to a church on the 1500 block of Main Street in Warren around 11 a.m.
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice about 2 p.m. on a North Side sidewalk.
Crimes solved with help of high-tech cameras in Niles
High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the city of Niles.
WYTV.com
Neighbor feud continues in Bristolville
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along. The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.
WYTV.com
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning. Dennis and Erica Williams were arraigned in Trumbull County Eastern District Court. Bond was set at $25,000 each. The couple was arrested Wednesday after deputies say their daughter was dunked...
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
WYTV.com
Video: Suspect runs into Warren daycare during police chase
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Newly released police body camera video shows a Warren man running from officers into a child care center. Warren Police chased 39-year-old Lamar Mitchell into the Precious Times Child Care Center. In the video, you can see police chasing Mitchell when he opens a door...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Police investigate robbery at Family Dollar on Market Street
Police are investigating a robbery at a Family Dollar store on Market Street near Boardman. Officers from both Boardman and Youngstown Police Departments were on scene. Boardman Police officers on scene tell 21 News that two suspects with ski masks and a pistol entered the store just before 9:00 p.m. demanding money from the cash register.
whbc.com
Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
Wife of YPD detective among 4 officers sworn in
One of four new police officers sworn in Thursday is no stranger to the police department or the city.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
whbc.com
Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Comments / 0