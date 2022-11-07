Make family memories at Christmas tree farms — and other places to buy a live Christmas tree in the Champaign-Urbana area. There is nothing quite like heading to a Champaign-Urbana area Christmas tree farm to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. Whether you want to cut your own Christmas tree or you prefer to choose from a selection of fresh-cut trees, our handy guide will help you find the best tree farms near you. And many of the area farms offer unique experiences to make your visit even more memorable!

