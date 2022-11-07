Lindsay Lohan’s color block suit look is sending major signals. Lohan has spent the better part of the past decade angling for a career comeback, and her recent ‘fit hints that this time she just might pull it off. With the first flick in her Netflix movie deal on the way and a new stylist on call, a Lohanaissance could really be in the cards. The color block suit that the Mean Girls star wore for a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is unlike anything Lohan has stepped out in recently; the vibe wasn’t just fresh, it was brand new. Not only was the structured, vibrant outfit a departure, but if the stylist behind the suit is any indication, there’s lots more where this came from.

2 DAYS AGO