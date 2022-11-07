Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Let’s Break Down Cole & Zanab’s Love Is Blind Reunion Drama
Spoilers to follow for Love Is Blind’s wedding and reunion episodes. You can always count on Love Is Blind’s final episodes to deliver on the tea, and Season 3’s reunion was no exception. In the special, which dropped Nov. 9 on Netflix, the cast shared updates about their love lives in the months since filming — and rehashed the buzziest moments from the show. The messiest revelations came from Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, who contradicted each other about why their relationship didn’t work out.
Is Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy For Good?
In the Nov. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey made one of the biggest moves of her life (or at the very least, one of the biggest moves she’s made in 19 seasons of the show) when she officially announced her resignation as Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It’s official: Meredith is leaving Seattle, marking the end of an era on Grey’s. But with the character’s exit, fans are left wondering if Ellen Pompeo is leaving the series for good. Here’s everything you need to know about Pompeo’s possible exit from Grey’s Anatomy.
Lindsay Opens Up About Her Mean Girls Moment In Falling For Christmas
Warning: Light spoilers for Falling For Christmas follow. If you screamed at the 14:11 mark in Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, you are definitely not alone. The scene in question brings a blast of nostalgic joy as Lohan’s character, Sierra, hears a Christmas song on the radio, declares she loves it, and starts singing along. The song, of course, is “Jingle Bell Rock,” the same one Lohan sang — and made even more famous — in her enduring 2004 comedy hit, Mean Girls.
Welp, Let's Talk About That Black Panther 2 Mid-Credits Scene
The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t like most movie franchise. It’s series within series, stories that intersect and break apart again. Even when the movie itself does not set up a connection with other forthcoming Disney+ shows or films within the plot, it connects via mid- and post-credits scenes. Usually, Marvel films have two, one that sets up the sequel to the film viewers just watched and one that touches the larger picture. However, Black Panther 2 only has a mid-credits scene, introducing a character named Toussaint. It’s a break from tradition, but one fitting for Wakanda Forever.
Welp, The New Grey's Promo Confirms Mer Is Leaving, For Real
Even if you know an ending is coming, that doesn’t make it any easier when it’s actually time to say goodbye. Meredith Grey’s exit from Seattle (and possibly the TV series that bears her name) has been a long time coming, and it looks like now it’s finally here. The new Grey’s Anatomy promo for Season 19, Episode 7 confirms Mer is leaving Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.
Rihanna Got Real About Grief In Her New Black Panther Song
Rihanna’s sonic reign continues. On Nov. 11, the singer released another comeback ballad, “Born Again.” This resilient track is Rihanna’s second contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, with her first being “Lift Me Up.” This release is not only a new stunning banger to add to her music catalogue, but most importantly, it’s a touching ode to Chadwick Boseman. Let’s dive into the lyrics.
How To DIY Vanessa Hudgens’ “Fall In LA” Nails For Thanksgiving
If you’ve been looking for the ideal mani to wear to your next big family gathering, you can now rest easy. Vanessa Hudgens’ latest manicure, created by celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, is the ultimate inspo for Thanksgiving nails. You might not know Ganzorigt’s name, but you know her work. The celebrity nail artist’s designs are the mani trend gifts that keep on giving. Ganzorigt was behind Hailey Bieber’s infamous glazed doughnut nails, and now she’s delivering even more seasonal manicure goodness. Not only is Vanessa Hudgens’ burgundy manicure elite Thanksgiving 2022 nails inspo, but you can recreate it at home using the exact same shades and products for just $23.
Is Lindsay Lohan’s Color Block Suit A Sign Of A New Era?
Lindsay Lohan’s color block suit look is sending major signals. Lohan has spent the better part of the past decade angling for a career comeback, and her recent ‘fit hints that this time she just might pull it off. With the first flick in her Netflix movie deal on the way and a new stylist on call, a Lohanaissance could really be in the cards. The color block suit that the Mean Girls star wore for a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is unlike anything Lohan has stepped out in recently; the vibe wasn’t just fresh, it was brand new. Not only was the structured, vibrant outfit a departure, but if the stylist behind the suit is any indication, there’s lots more where this came from.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Rihanna Announced A Second Song For Wakanda Forever
Well, that didn’t take long, did it? Though Rihanna made her long-awaited music comeback with the emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” on Oct. 28, the star is already moving on to a new single. As it appears on Apple Music, her song “Born Again” will be released alongside the full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Nov. 11.
Jason Momoa's Buzzcut & Head Tattoo Made Their Red Carpet Debut
At long last, Jason Momoa finally stepped out for his first post-big-chop red carpet appearance, and it was a total serve. Despite the dismay that some folks felt when the Aquaman actor’s luscious locks were shorn in September, the head tattoo and undercut combo Momoa debuted at the Los Angeles Slumberland premiere was far from a dramatic transformation. Surprisingly, it actually looked familiar.
Should You "Mastermind" Your Love Life?
After releasing Midnights on Oct. 21, Taylor Swift has fully taken over TikTok (and the Billboard Top 10, but I digress). One of the best things on Tay-Tok at the moment? Swift’s song “Mastermind” has inspired users to share their own examples of strategizing their way into a relationship. Now, this “Mastermind” TikTok trend is taking over FYPs, one overly-complicated love story at a time. These videos are equally poetic and dramatic, just like a Swift song.
Uh-Oh: November’s Lunar Eclipse Will Disrupt Every Zodiac Sign
Eclipses are events that always occur in twos. (Think of them as one new and full moon.) October’s solar eclipse in Scorpio brought forth powerful new beginnings regarding releasing fear, caution, and emotional control. The November lunar eclipse is preparing to finish the job, affecting every sign’s desire for comfort, solace, and stability. Let’s just say it won’t exactly be peaceful at first. READ MORE.
