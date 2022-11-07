Read full article on original website
OHP: 22-Year-Old Woman Killed In Pottawatomie County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning. The collision happened just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 39 and Propane Road in Pottawatomie County. Authorities said an eastbound vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, crossed the center line...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
News On 6
Former OCSO Deputy Arrested After Allegedly Violating Victim Protective Order
A recently fired Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy was on the wrong side of the law once again, one month after a judge granted a victim’s protective order for allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend. Former deputy Anthony Jackson, 40, was booked on Wednesday into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police...
News On 6
DEADline: Family Fights On Nearly 19 Years After Maysville Woman's Murder
A Maysville, Okla., woman found dead inside a burned-out home nearly 19 years ago. Investigators say her death was no accident; Sheila Deviney was murdered. News 9's licensed investigator Lisa Monahan is looking into who her killer might be, and why? Sheila's case is the next investigation in our cold case series called DEADline.
KOCO
Arrest made after tactical units, heavy police presence surround Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a "high-risk" warrant Thursday morning. Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence.
News On 6
Former OCSO Deputy Accused Of Stalking, Violating VPO
A former deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday. Anthony Jackson is accused of violating a victim protective order and stalking. The VPO stems from an incident between Jackson and his former girlfriend that happened in October. Jackson was released...
Police: Infant injured, adult killed in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
Police say an infant and an adult are recovering after being shot in a reported drive-by shooting.
News On 6
SE OKC Drive-By Shooting Kills 18-Year-Old Mother Holding Infant
A young mother died on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Princess Stevenson but they did collect video of the suspect’s car. Authorities said Stevenson was holding her 4-month-old baby...
1st degree murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
News On 6
‘They Left Her There To Die’: Victim’s Family In Disbelief After Woman Was Killed In NW OKC
Lorraine Young was walking around the intersection of Northwest 5th Street and MacArthur on the morning of Nov. 4 when a vehicle hit her and left the scene. Young died after the collision. She was 61 years old. “A lover, a caregiver, really supportive, and always trying to take care...
News On 6
Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades. That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown. We took a look back at all the history.
OKC driver crashes, claims construction site didn’t have marked signs or barriers
One driver claims that a construction site did not have barriers and clearly marked signs, which led to her crashing and breaking her nose.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
News On 6
Former Federal Prosecutor Vicki Behenna Wins Oklahoma Co. District Attorney Race
There will be a new name written on the Oklahoma County’s District Attorney office wall for the first time in more than 15 years. Soon, it will soon read: “Vicki Behenna, Oklahoma County District Attorney.”. There was a room full of supporters celebrating new DA-elect Vicki Behenna. Behenna...
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
News On 6
It's Official! News 9 Moves Downtown, Celebrates With Community
OKLAHOMA CITY - It's official! News 9's new downtown location is officially open for business. Mayor David Holt joined Amanda, Karl and News 9 owner David Griffin at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
