ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

DEADline: Family Fights On Nearly 19 Years After Maysville Woman's Murder

A Maysville, Okla., woman found dead inside a burned-out home nearly 19 years ago. Investigators say her death was no accident; Sheila Deviney was murdered. News 9's licensed investigator Lisa Monahan is looking into who her killer might be, and why? Sheila's case is the next investigation in our cold case series called DEADline.
MAYSVILLE, OK
News On 6

Former OCSO Deputy Accused Of Stalking, Violating VPO

A former deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Wednesday. Anthony Jackson is accused of violating a victim protective order and stalking. The VPO stems from an incident between Jackson and his former girlfriend that happened in October. Jackson was released...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

SE OKC Drive-By Shooting Kills 18-Year-Old Mother Holding Infant

A young mother died on Tuesday after a drive-by shooting at a southeast Oklahoma City home. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Princess Stevenson but they did collect video of the suspect’s car. Authorities said Stevenson was holding her 4-month-old baby...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces names of four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo gave its four African lion cubs their first wellness exams on Wednesday in addition to announcing their names. Zoo officials said the four cubs are healthy and doing well. The wellness exams looked at their eyes, stomach, mouth, and ears. Staff also listened to their lungs and heart as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy