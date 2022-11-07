Firefighter hurt after ‘multiple explosions’ at chemical plant, Georgia officials say

A firefighter was injured in a massive chemical plant fire that prompted evacuations in a coastal community in southeast Georgia, authorities and local news outlets reported.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners.

The plant, which manufactures fragrances, was evacuated after reports of “multiple explosions,” officials said. Photos from the scene showed plumes of thick, gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities said a firefighter suffered minor injuries . No one else was hurt.

Neighborhoods in a three-mile radius of the plant were told to shelter in place, while those in a one-mile radius were evacuated “as a preventative measure ,” officials said, according to First Coast News.

“The fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients,” Glynn County authorities said, per the station. “Currently Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community.”

Officials said the fire has been contained and is expected to burn out.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Glynn County is about 70 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

