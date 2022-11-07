ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Firefighter hurt after ‘multiple explosions’ at chemical plant, Georgia officials say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

A firefighter was injured in a massive chemical plant fire that prompted evacuations in a coastal community in southeast Georgia, authorities and local news outlets reported.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Symrise Chemical Plant at Colonel’s Island, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and Board of Commissioners.

The plant, which manufactures fragrances, was evacuated after reports of “multiple explosions,” officials said. Photos from the scene showed plumes of thick, gray smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities said a firefighter suffered minor injuries . No one else was hurt.

Neighborhoods in a three-mile radius of the plant were told to shelter in place, while those in a one-mile radius were evacuated “as a preventative measure ,” officials said, according to First Coast News.

“The fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients,” Glynn County authorities said, per the station. “Currently Symrise has no reason to believe that the fire will cause additional health hazards to the local community.”

Officials said the fire has been contained and is expected to burn out.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Glynn County is about 70 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

74-year-old retired pastor who called 911 about house fire later dies, NC officials say

Man thinks meteorite hit home after some in California see ‘bright ball fall from sky’

11-year-old girl rescues family of 7 from house fire in North Carolina, chief says

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
8K+
Followers
141
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy