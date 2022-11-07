Read full article on original website
Related
Leitz Phone 2 Is Leica's Newest Android Handset For Photographers
Leica is back with a second-generation version of its Leitz Phone. The Android handset, which was made by Sharp, sports a huge camera and an iconic red dot.
Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone
Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
63% Of Android Users Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Phones - SlashGear Survey
Picking out a new Android smartphone can be equal parts exciting and daunting. There are lots of different brands available these days, and seeing as some of them release multiple phones every year, it's hard to pick the best option. An important consideration is whether the phone is sturdy enough to stand the test of time, because who likes to deal with things slowing down or breaking before being ready to upgrade? If you're wondering which smartphone brand makes the most reliable devices, we've asked our readers for their opinions, and we now know the answer.
Bosch Deploys Quantum Computers To Find Alternative EV Materials
Bosch and IBM are on the hunt for futuristic EV engineering materials, but the biggest news might be the computers they're using to find them.
Latest Windows 11 Preview Build Tests Big Task Manager Changes
Windows 11 Preview Build 22621.891 has arrived for Insiders, and it brings with it two key changes to Task Manager, which recently got a design update.
Tesla Just Made Its Charging Plug An Open Standard: Why That's A Huge Deal
Tesla is opening its charging technology to other car makers, called the North American Charging Standard. It remains to be seen if others will adopt it.
Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones
Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
Razer's Customizable Wolverine V2 Pro PS5 And PC Controller Costs A Pretty Penny
Razer is back with another controller for competitive gamers, specifically those who are loyal to the PlayStation 5 and who have a generous gaming budget.
Mistakes People Make When Buying Graphics Cards
When everything goes correctly, buying a graphics card can make for an exciting experience. There is nothing like the feeling of getting your new card, installing it into your computer, and eagerly checking out what it can do. Like any computer upgrade, there are potential pitfalls if you haven't done your research.
Everything You Need To Know About Running Android Apps On Windows 11
Running Android apps on Windows was once a demanding, arduous task. You needed clunky third-party emulators often riddled with bugs and crawling with intrusive ads. Even when the Android emulator worked just as it was supposed to, the app performance was painfully poor. But that changed with Windows 11 when Microsoft announced native virtualization support for running Android apps.
Renault, Qualcomm, And Google Join Forces On Software-Defined Car Tech
As EV adoption grows and the EV market expands, designers and manufacturers are starting to rethink their approach to developing cars. Some of the most obvious signs of this are the software updates that EVs have become known for. Instead of vehicles being dependent on and limited by their hardware, they are more and more becoming dependent on their software and computer smarts. This dependence on software gives manufacturers a unique opportunity to differentiate themselves from the competition and allows users to have a more personalized driving experience.
Is Elon Musk Actually Unblocking Himself From Twitter Accounts?
An unusual rumor has popped up on Twitter, and it's picking up speed: some users say Elon Musk has quietly unblocked and unmuted himself on their accounts.
Apple On Track To Launch Its Mixed Reality Headset By Mid-2023
The latest predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Digitimes suggest that Apple's first mixed reality headset could be introduced as early as 2023.
5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.
How To Fix The Most Common Printer Issues And Errors On Windows
If your printer stops working, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to reset it and ensure your documents print smoothly.
Twitter's 'Official' Check Marks Are Apparently Back Again
After sunsetting them almost immediately after these labels were introduced, the "Official" check mark on Twitter has returned — but only for a few brands.
Today's Wordle Answer #509 – November 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle is proving difficult despite your valiant attempts, we can help provide hints — or the answer — to help you tie two and two together.
Google Stadia Refunds Start Rolling Out Today: What You Need To Know
In October, Google shut down Stadia, its all-streaming gaming platform. Now it has started issuing refunds for purchases made on the platform.
Futuristic Black Panther Tech That's Closer Than You Realized
The nation of Wakanda in the "Black Panther" movie series is one of the most technologically advanced in the world, with many of these technologies powered by the rare element vibranium. It's unlike anything else seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film's creators working with a leading VFX company to ensure every gadget fitted seamlessly into the fictional tech ecosystem. While much of this tech might seem a long way from reality, a lot of it is actually grounded in real-world research and isn't quite as far away as many might assume.
Where To Find The Voicemail Settings On Your iPhone
Having your voicemail activated on your iPhone is beneficial for a variety of reasons. You can effectively prioritize timely conversations and postpone ones that don't necessarily require your immediate attention. If you happen to receive a massive amount of robocalls from phone numbers that aren't saved in your contacts, setting up your voicemail is a good way of identifying them and potentially blocking future contact.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0