Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone

Foldable smartphones have been around for a while now, and Samsung is leading the charge with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Other smartphone brands, including Motorola, Oppo, Vivo, and Huawei, have also jumped onto the foldable smartphones bandwagon over the past few years — albeit with limited success. However, one company that has stayed away from the foldable fanfare is Apple. Despite coming across multiple reports claiming Apple has been toying around with the idea of a foldable smartphone, it is now evident that the company has no such immediate plans. This was even corroborated by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who, earlier this year, claimed that there is little chance of Apple making a foldable iPhone before 2025 (via Twitter).
63% Of Android Users Think This Brand Makes The Most Reliable Phones - SlashGear Survey

Picking out a new Android smartphone can be equal parts exciting and daunting. There are lots of different brands available these days, and seeing as some of them release multiple phones every year, it's hard to pick the best option. An important consideration is whether the phone is sturdy enough to stand the test of time, because who likes to deal with things slowing down or breaking before being ready to upgrade? If you're wondering which smartphone brand makes the most reliable devices, we've asked our readers for their opinions, and we now know the answer.
Spotify And Google Roll Out User Choice Billing On Android Smartphones

Spotify users will now have the option to pay for subscriptions and other premium items in the app using a third-party payment system, instead of the system facilitated by the Google Play Store. Thanks to a third-party payment pipeline, Spotify won't be forced to pay Google a healthy 30% cut of all in-app transactions. Whether Spotify passes on those benefits to customers with lowered costs remains to be seen.
Mistakes People Make When Buying Graphics Cards

When everything goes correctly, buying a graphics card can make for an exciting experience. There is nothing like the feeling of getting your new card, installing it into your computer, and eagerly checking out what it can do. Like any computer upgrade, there are potential pitfalls if you haven't done your research.
Everything You Need To Know About Running Android Apps On Windows 11

Running Android apps on Windows was once a demanding, arduous task. You needed clunky third-party emulators often riddled with bugs and crawling with intrusive ads. Even when the Android emulator worked just as it was supposed to, the app performance was painfully poor. But that changed with Windows 11 when Microsoft announced native virtualization support for running Android apps.
Renault, Qualcomm, And Google Join Forces On Software-Defined Car Tech

As EV adoption grows and the EV market expands, designers and manufacturers are starting to rethink their approach to developing cars. Some of the most obvious signs of this are the software updates that EVs have become known for. Instead of vehicles being dependent on and limited by their hardware, they are more and more becoming dependent on their software and computer smarts. This dependence on software gives manufacturers a unique opportunity to differentiate themselves from the competition and allows users to have a more personalized driving experience.
5 Pros And 5 Cons To Amazon's Ring Alarm Pro

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Smart home security systems come with all kinds of features these days, you can choose between SimpliSafe, Wyze, Vivint, ADT Command, Ring Alarm, and more. Each brand's hardware has its own advantages, some may be cheaper (a rarity, as most are expensive), while others offer extensive configuration options. Today we're taking a peek at Amazon Ring Alarm Pro as a candidate for the best all-around security system for the average consumer.
Futuristic Black Panther Tech That's Closer Than You Realized

The nation of Wakanda in the "Black Panther" movie series is one of the most technologically advanced in the world, with many of these technologies powered by the rare element vibranium. It's unlike anything else seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film's creators working with a leading VFX company to ensure every gadget fitted seamlessly into the fictional tech ecosystem. While much of this tech might seem a long way from reality, a lot of it is actually grounded in real-world research and isn't quite as far away as many might assume.
Where To Find The Voicemail Settings On Your iPhone

Having your voicemail activated on your iPhone is beneficial for a variety of reasons. You can effectively prioritize timely conversations and postpone ones that don't necessarily require your immediate attention. If you happen to receive a massive amount of robocalls from phone numbers that aren't saved in your contacts, setting up your voicemail is a good way of identifying them and potentially blocking future contact.
