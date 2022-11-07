TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty 95-59 on Friday night. Alabama (2-0) led by nine at the break and broke away by scoring 11 straight points during a 17-2 run early in the second half. “That was a pretty dominating win,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “We got stuff to work on still, but that’s a quality team that’s picked to win the (Atlantic Sun Conference) and there’s already been three (Atlantic Sun) teams go in and beat high-major teams already. They’re going to go win a lot of games.” Liberty’s Darius McGhee, second in the nation in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on 3-pointers.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO