Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

WI Nurse Amputates Foot Without Permission For Taxidermy Shop

An extremely disturbed nurse in Wisconsin cut off a patient's foot without approval from anyone. An elderly Wisconsin man was sent to a rehabilitation center after he walked outside in his bare feet during winter weather. That caused him a horrible case of frostbite. In fact, they turned black. Unfortunately, his health took a turn for the worse and he wasn't going to make it. His family and doctors decided sending him to hospice was best for him.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Battle against rodents too much for Milwaukee woman

MILWAUKEE — A tour of Latasha Pritchard's newly rented home at 29th and Burleigh streets in Milwaukee includes a tally of the rat holes. "This is a hole right here, this is my kids room," she said Thursday as she took WISN 12 News around the house. She had...
MILWAUKEE, WI
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Arrows Perfectly Symmetrical 190-Class Buck with 23-Inch Inside Spread

On Saturday, November 5 at 4:30 in the afternoon, a Wisconsin bowhunter named Bobby Pagel arrowed a tall-tined bruiser of a buck he’d been chasing relentlessly since mid-October. A small business owner in Eau Claire County, the 31-year-old Pagel says he “left work in the dust and basically lived in the woods” in his quest to tag the once-in-a-lifetime whitetail. With help from his girlfriend, he homed in on cell-camera footage to pinpoint the buck’s 1,000-foot home radius, plotted its daily patterns on a calendar, and finally got his hands on its perfectly symmetrical 10-point rack after the deer came cruising in from about 200 yards away to investigate a group of does milling around by his tree stand.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Illinois Halloween Myth Comes True, Needle Found In Child’s Candy

A longtime Halloween myth about candy in Illinois became a reality this year. Of course, I enjoyed all the fun things about Halloween as a kid. I loved it all including candy, costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and so much more. There is one thing that really sticks out in my memory. That is the threat of candy being tampered with each year.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Green Porch Lights Mystery Solved and We All Should Do It

Green porch lights started popping up right after Halloween and I had absolutely no clue of the special meaning behind them. The first green porch light I drove past on my way to work one morning didn't really stand out to me. Over the next five days, about a half dozen houses not far from one another had green lights outside their front doors. That stood out.
ILLINOIS STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
cwbradio.com

Next Week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin

Another Wisconsin winter is just around the corner and now is a great time to plan for what you will do when temperatures drop and the snow starts falling. To help encourage everyone to prepare, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. "Wisconsin winters can be dangerous, which is why it’s so important to have a plan and to be ready before there is snow in the forecast,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

10 Things People From Wisconsin Secretly Think About Minnesota

They may not say them out loud, but you can be sure every person from Wisconsin has had these 10 thoughts about Minnesota. I'll start off by saying I'm a reformed Wisconsinite. I was born over in America's Dairyland, I went to college there and it's where I lived my entire life until I met the love of my life and moved to Minnesota in 2012.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn’t establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted a wolf management plan in 1999 that calls for capping the statewide population at 350 animals. As the number of wolves in Wisconsin has increased — the DNR released estimates in September showing that the population currently stands at 970 — hunters have used that 350 number to justify generous quotas, much to the chagrin of animal rights advocates. The draft plan the DNR released Thursday strips hunters of that argument by eliminating a statewide population goal. Instead it recommends the DNR with the help of advisory committee monitor local populations within the state’s six wolf hunting zones and decide whether to reduce the local population, keep it stable or allow it to grow. Neighboring Minnesota released an updated wolf plan in June that calls for maintaining that state’s wolf population between 2,200 and 3,000 wolves. Recent estimates put the number of wolves in that state at 2,700.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College

Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

