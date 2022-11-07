ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rick Ross denies he’s a hoarder after video of his mansion goes viral

Rick Ross has refuted claims that he’s a hoarder, after a video of his cluttered mansion went viral. Earlier this week, hip-hop magazine XXL recirculated an Instagram video in which Ross films piles of clothes and shoes strewn throughout the lobby of his Miami home. “I’m trying to organise some of this shit,” the rapper says in the video.

