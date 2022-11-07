Read full article on original website
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
Jason Momoa strips down on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: “I don’t like wearing clothes anymore”
Jason Momoa stripped down to his underwear on TV this week to show off the traditional Hawaiian malo he was wearing. The Aquaman star was being interviewed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when discussion turned to him sporting a malo during a recent fishing trip. Momoa last month shared photos of...
Nick Cave says he’ll still listen to Kanye West, who he says has made “the most interesting, challenging, bold music”
Nick Cave has reiterated his take on the current saga of controversies surrounding Kanye West – that the rapper’s antisemitic views are “distasteful” and “disappointing” – but revealed that he still appreciates West as an artist, and doesn’t plan to alter his listening habits.
Rick Ross denies he’s a hoarder after video of his mansion goes viral
Rick Ross has refuted claims that he’s a hoarder, after a video of his cluttered mansion went viral. Earlier this week, hip-hop magazine XXL recirculated an Instagram video in which Ross films piles of clothes and shoes strewn throughout the lobby of his Miami home. “I’m trying to organise some of this shit,” the rapper says in the video.
Louis Tomlinson on Harry Styles’ success: “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me”
Louis Tomlinson has admitted that he’s been jealous of Harry Styles’ successful solo career. The soloist, who releases his second album ‘Faith In The Future‘ this Friday (November 11), said in a new interview that he initially felt green-eyed about Styles’ successes as an artist and a burgeoning actor.
