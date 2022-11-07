ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kymkemp.com

[Update] Two Vehicle Collision on Myrtle Avenue in Eureka

A multiple car traffic collision has occurred near Kool Beanz just after 10 a.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates three to four two vehicles were involved with at least one person needing medical attention. Once on scene, City Ambulance reported that two vehicles were on the sidewalk. Caltrans QuickMap...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Crash off Hwy 255

At 10:14 p.m., emergency personnel received word that a vehicle had gone into the water on Hwy 255 near Young Lane west of Arcata. A dispatcher requested that firefighters respond with swimmers. However, when firefighters arrived on scene about 10:35 p.m., they found one vehicle off the roadway but no one trapped in the vehicle.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

High-Speed Chase North of Eureka Ends in Crash on Highway 101; Driver Flees Scene

A high-speed chase on Highway 101 has ended in a single vehicle crash under the Sunset 14th Street overpass near Arcata just before 9 a.m. on November 9th. Scanner traffic indicated officers were in pursuit of a 4-door sedan through the safety corridor north of Eureka with speeds between 100-120 mph. Officers in pursuit discontinued the pursuit due to safety issues as the vehicle weaved in and out of traffic, cutting drivers off.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Juveniles Questioned After Shooting a Passing Car with Pellet Gun, Says APD

This information was gathered from the scanner and from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Earlier this afternoon, November 9th, Arcata Police Department officers received a report that three juveniles...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Yurt on Fire Southeast of Trinidad

At 6:23 p.m., firefighters learned of a yurt on fire in at the corner of Fox Farm Road and North Westhaven Road. The first firefighters on scene saw the building fully engulfed in flames. The fire was not spreading and there were no nearby structures or vehicles in danger. Please...
TRINIDAD, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Drivers required to now carry chains on Titlow Hill Road

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — Anyone traveling on Titlow Hill Road is required to carry chains after six new inches of snowfall. This safety update is as of Nov. 8, and roads are still open to all towers. For further updates on road conditions and chain advisories, visit https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Rio Dell Co-Stars in the New Hit CBS Action-Drama ‘Fire Country’

Evidently the top new program on primetime TV, CBS’s action-drama “Fire Country,” features Humboldt County’s own riverside city of Rio Dell!. Fast-forward to the 2:06 mark of the trailer above to see a wall of (thankfully fake) flames encroaching on the city from Bear River Ridge the bluffs northeast of town. You may also spot a couple aerial shots of the Eel River Valley and Wildwood Avenue sprinkled in there, though evidently the bulk of the series is being filmed in Vancouver.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road

EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Trinity County Animal Shelter Nearing Capacity: Needs Help to Remain a ‘No Kill’ Shelter

Information from the Trinity County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page:. As most of you know for almost a year we have been struggling with our shelter being over capacity; animals are being adopted at a slower rate, lost animals are going unclaimed, and an increased number of animal owners are seeking to re-home or surrender their pets. We have long had more animals than families looking to adopt and by utilizing other shelters and rescue groups, we have been able to find placements for those excess numbers. By doing this, we have been fortunate enough to be a ‘no kill’ shelter for close to 2 decades.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Caltrans Hosts Virtual Meeting About Bridge Near Rio Dell

Partial replacement? Seismic retrofit? Improved approach? Clearer viewshed? More width for cyclists and pedestrians?. Tonight you can learn more and share your feedback about proposed upgrades at the northbound Eel River Bridge along U.S. 101 in Rio Dell. Caltrans is hosting a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from...
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022

Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week episode 266: Embattled candidates lose, pride dispute continues, poodle-pack attack, CBS drama, HBO Max doc

Losses for embattled local candidates, Arcata says no to the earth flag, protestors from a Eureka pride event made a disputed claim they were not the aggressors, a group of poodles was accused of significantly injuring a corgi at Trinidad State Beach, CBN is worried U.S. rep Jared Huffman will inspire other non-Christian politicians, the CBS drama ‘Fire Country’ has been using Rio Dell to depict its fictional town, an allegedly errant driver was reportedly bitten by a pedestrian after an incident near Hydesville, Cal Poly Humboldt’s president clarified comments regarding sexual assault survivors, HBO Max is streaming a new season of the Eureka-set show ‘The Craftsman,’ event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Nov. 10

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA

