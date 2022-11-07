Read full article on original website
Start Of 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaign Well Underway
Statewide Iowa — The 2022 election may have just concluded, but the presidential politicking for the Iowa Republican Party’s 2024 Caucuses is well underway. During a rally a week ago in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump said he will very probably run again. Trump easily carried Iowa...
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
State Auditor Sand Ahead Of Halbur By 2614 Votes; Halbur To Seek Recount
Des Moines, Iowa — The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 26-hundred-14 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount.
Iowa’s 2022 Election A ‘Red Wave’ In All But One Statewide Offices
Statewide Iowa — It appears to be a GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in Tuesday’s election, led by Governor Kim Reynolds. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017. Reynolds said after floods, drought, tornadoes and a pandemic, she’s...
Clear GOP Victories For Three U.S. House Incumbents From Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — Republicans scored clear wins in Iowa’s first, second and fourth congressional districts, but the Associated Press and other media organizations have not yet called the race in Iowa’s third district. Unofficial results showed Republican Zach Nunn leading Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne by just over...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller Defeated, Pate And Naig Cruise To Victory, Fitzgerald Loses
Statewide, Iowa — America’s longest serving Attorney General was defeated by Republican Brenna Bird. Democrat Tom Miller called Bird Tuesday night to concede. Miller, who is 78, says he’s not sure what’s next for him. With 97 of 99 counties reporting unofficial results, Republican Roby Smith...
Iowa Senate Republicans To Have ‘Super Majority’ In 2023
Statewide Iowa — Republicans have won 34 seats in the Iowa Senate. Jack Whitver is the GOP leader in the Senate. In January, the Senate GOP will have the required 34 votes to confirm all state agency leaders and board and commission members Governor Kim Reynolds nominates, and Democrats cannot vote to block those appointments. Zach Wahls, the Senate’s Democratic Leader, says his party faced national headwinds that will dissipate when Donald Trump’s influence in the GOP starts to wane.
Iowa Health and Human Services Launches Major Overhaul Of Policies, Technology
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa Health and Human Services officials are starting the process of significantly updating the state’s child welfare system. The state had contracted with the Change and Innovation Agency to extensively review and update the state’s policy and procedures along with working to completely replace the IT system. Janee Harvey, an administrator with Iowa HHS, says the current IT system is so outdated, it’s causing workforce retention issues.
Golden Harvest Agronomist talks NW Iowa corn
IARN — The last few years have been a challenge in the western parts of Iowa. Flooding and drought highlighted some of the blows Mother Nature has landed as of late. The droughts have been hanging around for a few years now, and many people in the area hardly remember what excess water even looks like anymore. But, in that drought, farmers continue to do what farmers do best; grow a crop. Even in the face of what should be an utter failure, we are seeing the yields stay decent. It is a testament to what farmers have learned and a testament to the science that is helping us produce under challenging circumstances.
Iowa weather shifting from unusually warm to unusually cold
IARN — The whole state of Iowa is still dealing with drought, but we’ve started to finally get some relief. Some nice, gentle rains helped to refill the soil profiles, but we still need more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan said that many areas of the state saw a category of improvement.
Benson Hill specialty soybeans can bring a premium return for growers
IARN — Harvest 2022 is winding down and that means it is already time for growers to begin thinking about next year. Benson Hill is currently offering contracting opportunities for its specialty soybeans. There are a multitude of uses for Benson Hill soybeans grown in Iowa. Aaron Robinson, vice president of product management at Benson Hill, says their soybeans are versatile.
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For Thursday, November 10th
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fishing Report……. Lake temperature is in the upper 40s. The water level is 10 inches below crest. Walleye fishing is picking up from shore early morning and later at night using live bait, jigs with live bait, or crankbaits. Try fishing under structure or over the top of vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Weather Service, Law Enforcement Give Winter Weather Tips
Northwest Iowa — This Thursday was Winter Weather Awareness Day in Iowa. We had a chance to talk with meteorologist Matthew Dux with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, and he tells us what the National Weather Service wants us to keep in mind. Dux says if...
