Read full article on original website
Related
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
CNET
Twitter Briefly Added Gray Check Marks for Official Accounts. Then Musk 'Killed It'
Twitter briefly rolled out gray check marks for official accounts on Wednesday, distinct from the blue check mark that it's starting to charge for. However, the gray checks quickly vanished from accounts after new company owner Elon Musk apparently stepped in. "I just killed it," he tweeted after tech influencer...
CNET
Thanks Elon, I'm Done With Twitter's Dumb Blue Check Mark
In a world of fakes, I sure wish there was a way to tell what was real. Twitter's blue check mark was an ingenious answer to this impossible problem. The check mark meant Twitter verified that the person logging into that account was who they said they were. Even pseudonymous accounts for political activists living under repressive regimes could reliably get their message out.
Lauren Boebert 'Before and After' Election Night Photos Set Internet Ablaze
Contrasting pictures from Lauren Boebert's election party have begun to circulate on Twitter as Colorado citizens' votes are counted. Republican candidate Boebert is facing the Democrats' Adam Frisch to be a Colorado representative in a race that has proven to be closer than expected. Keith Edwards, who is a Democratic...
Comments / 0