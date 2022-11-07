Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Wolf Administration Reminds Pennsylvanians to Exercise Caution During Tropical Storm Nicole
Harrisburg, PA – With heavy widespread rainfall anticipated across the state Friday and overnight into Saturday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) reminds Pennsylvanians to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain and be alert for potential flooding on roadways and in low-lying areas.
AAA AWARDS LOCAL POLICE FOR SAFETY EFFORTS
AAA East Central honored local police departments today for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. 59 Western Pennsylvania departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional 48 departments were honored with Gold, Silver, or Bronze awards. “We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts...
Democrats Buoyed by Election Returns in Pennsylvania House
FILE – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his budget address for the 2022-23 fiscal year to a joint session of the Pennsylvania House and Senate in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. More than one-quarter of state lawmakers whose seats are up for election across the U.S. are guaranteed to be gone from office next year — a statistic almost certain to grow when the votes are counted from the November general election. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Jim Marshall Wins Re-election in Pa. State House 14th District
(Jim Marshall during a recent appearance at Beaver County Radio) (Beaver County, Pa.) Incumbent Pa. State Representative for the 14th District Jim Marshall has been elected to another term. The voters of Marshall’s District showed by massive amounts how much they approve of the job he is doing in Harrisburg. Jim received 68 percent of the vote compared to his opponent Bruce Carper’s 32 percent of the vote.
Post-Election Misinformation Targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
Adjudicators observe as ballots are tabulated inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims now circulating online began after problems emerged Tuesday with voter tabulation machines in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations are spreading about delays in vote counting. Misinformation experts say it’s not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.
Democrat Josh Shapiro Wins Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the race for governor of Pennsylvania. His victory over Republican Doug Mastriano secures the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line. Shapiro will also effectively manage the 2024 election in a state that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro is the state’s two-term elected attorney general. He ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania’s campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign. Mastriano ran a hard-right campaign and was a point person in former President Donald Trump’s drive to stay in power.
