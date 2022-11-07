Read full article on original website
Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it
Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a back injury. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice
Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss
Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes rules them all; Tom Brady returns to top 10
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is thriving because he doesn't doubt play calls: 'There was resistance' in past
Geno Smith has been one of the biggest surprises of 2022, emerging as a potential Comeback Player of the Year while headlining the Seahawks' 6-3 start. One of the biggest reasons for the quarterback's instant success as Russell Wilson's successor, according to coach Pete Carroll, is Smith's communication with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Smith specifically utilizes a wristband to relay play calls to teammates, Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle, a practice that drew "resistance" in the past.
Mater Dei vs. JSerra Catholic preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
After winning a state championship last season, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) is the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, and going for another. The Monarchs do so with an emotional boost after the announcement from long-time head coach Bruce Rollinson on Thursday that this will be his last season at the helm after 34 years. Following a bye in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Football Division I Playoffs, the Monarchs face JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), who Mater Dei defeated at the end of September.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Running Back Preview: Jaylen Warren and Rachaad White could be league-winners
This week has been an interesting one at the running back position, and few things have been as interesting as what's coming out of Pittsburgh and Tampa. Mike Tomlin talked extensively about Jaylen Warren, how he needs to get more opportunities, and could even earn a feature role. In Tampa, the coaches didn't have much to say about the running back room, but beat writer Greg Auman speculated that by the end of the year the lead job could belong to Rachaad White.
Ricky Seals-Jones: Works out for Colts
Seals-Jones was among several tight ends to work out for Indianapolis on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Seals-Jones began training camp with a good chance to be the Giants' starting tight end this season, but he hurt his toe very early in camp and was eventually released with an injury settlement. He now appears to be healthy and will try to latch on with the Colts, who currently have only one healthy tight end (Kylen Granson) on the active roster with both Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) and Jelani Woods (shoulder) missing practice Wednesday.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Remains sidelined Thursday
Hardman (abdomen) won't practice Thursday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Hardman, who is dealing with abdominal soreness, also didn't practice Wednesday, so what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session should be key with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars. If Hardman is out or limited this weekend, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson would be candidates to see added snaps Week 10 behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation
Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
Giants' Austin Dean: Outrighted to minors
Dean was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. After being sent down by the Giants in September, Dean will lose his spot on the 40-man roster now that the offseason is underway. It's possible he serves as a non-roster invitee this spring.
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Back at practice
Ryan (shoulder) was spotted at practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Ryan, who is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder sprain is practicing for the first time since he was removed from the Colts' starting quarterback role following the team's Week 7 loss to the Titans. Regardless of the progress Ryan makes this week, Sam Ehlinger is slated to start Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
Pirates' Ji-Man Choi: Requires elbow surgery
Pirates GM Ben Cherington said Friday that Choi will undergo minor surgery on his right elbow, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh from Tampa Bay on Thursday, and his new team likely already knew about the procedure when it traded for him. Choi played through the elbow issue last season and finished the campaign with a .233/.341/.388 slash line, 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 113 games, and he's expected to be healthy in time for spring training in February.
Ranking the best QB runs of all-time: Where does Lamar Jackson's best run fall on the list?
Like the three-point shot in basketball, there was a time when a quarterback run was like seeing Big Foot in the wilderness. Ironically, the origin of the position was centered around the running the ball. Founded in 1920, the NFL didn't have a 2,000-yard passer until 1942 (Cecil Isbell), and it would be 18 more years before the league had its first 3,000-yard passer (Frank Tripucka).
Rays' Brendan McKay: Removed from 40-man roster
McKay (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay missed the first four months of 2022 while he recovered from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, and he made only a handful of appearances in the minors before he required Tommy John surgery. The left-hander hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and will spend the full 2023 campaign rehabbing from the elbow procedure.
Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields stay hot
Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are on byes for Week 10, and injured Josh Allen (elbow), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Matt Ryan (shoulder) and Carson Wentz (finger) might be out, too. Let's start figuring ways around lineup dilemmas. It is our objective to help you find quarterbacks...
Michigan State vs. Gonzaga score, takeaways: No. 2 Bulldogs, Drew Timme overcome slow start to beat Spartans
No. 2 Gonzaga roared back from a 12-point deficit in the second half Friday night for a thrilling 64-63 win over Michigan State in the first college basketball game played on an aircraft carrier in a decade. The USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego hosted the matchup to highlight the opening week of the season in the Armed Forces Classic Carrier Edition, and the unique setting delivered in a big way.
