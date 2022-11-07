Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'

The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.

The Vikings once again relied on late game heroics, luck, and the opponents doing dumb football things in key moments to get their seventh win of the season.

Kevin O'Connell went on to praise his team's belief in his post game comments to the team in the locker room.

His rousing speech also included giving the final game ball to Kirk Cousins, before declaring: "Get him his chains!"

Cousins' teammates would later oblige on the flight home.

Don't want to watch? Well here's what he said:

"We talked last night about football teams that have and then standards. What that allows you to do is even when it doesn't go right, even when your standard is not being reached, and we all know when and where and why and we'll get better each and every time. Me included, always me included. But that last part of that is by living in that world you can be at your best when your best is required. "That's what this football team continues to do. I looked over at a couple of guys, we were down ten, I said 'We're going to win this game by three.' "And it has nothing to do with thinking I got all the answers or anything other than just the belief, belief, and belief that I have in this team that has removed all doubt, like we talked about last night. "Defensively game ball could go all the way around for you guys but I'm going to give them to two guys that we lean on time and time again. First one, two sacks, Danielle Hunter." "Alright. another guy right here, his YAC was a little bit better. He's getting a lot of practice at that YAC because he's go his interception for a third game in a row, Harrison Smith. "This guy's been doing it for a long time and we got to just watch him have his 500th career reception, Adam Thielen right there. "JJ it was good to see good to see you still know what to do when you get in that end zone man. I've been killing ya. Seven receptions, 115 yards, and a tud, Justin Jefferson. "Alright, right here, seems like this guy got here about 48 hours ago. And we went out to go get this guy because I believe this guy can make game-changing plays and fit right in with our offense when we're rolling. Nine targets, T.J. Hockenson. "If you want to talk about being at your best when it's required? The reason why we are 7-1, the reason why our football team is at it's best when it's required is our quarterback. This guy came back to a familiar place for him, got knocked out for a play, comes back in and leads us to a victory. Get him his chains."

Vikings owner Ziggy Wilf then stepped in and gives a game ball to Kevin O'Connell.

"To a proud new father, give this to your daughter."

Kevin O'Connell briefly celebrates then hands it off to Kirk to wrap up the locker room festivities.

"Hey today was another example of how we've been winning all year man. Alright, this team is uncommon and we play as a team, we win as a team, man. No individuals, man. I love this team. Let's keep doing it. You like that on three! One. Two. Three"

"YOU LIKE THAT!"