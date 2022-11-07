ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'

By Jonathan Harrison
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdGl3_0j1pLfHR00

The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.

The Vikings once again relied on late game heroics, luck, and the opponents doing dumb football things in key moments to get their seventh win of the season.

Kevin O'Connell went on to praise his team's belief in his post game comments to the team in the locker room.

His rousing speech also included giving the final game ball to Kirk Cousins, before declaring: "Get him his chains!"

Cousins' teammates would later oblige on the flight home.

Don't want to watch? Well here's what he said:

"We talked last night about football teams that have and then standards. What that allows you to do is even when it doesn't go right, even when your standard is not being reached, and we all know when and where and why and we'll get better each and every time. Me included, always me included. But that last part of that is by living in that world you can be at your best when your best is required.

"That's what this football team continues to do. I looked over at a couple of guys, we were down ten, I said 'We're going to win this game by three.'

"And it has nothing to do with thinking I got all the answers or anything other than just the belief, belief, and belief that I have in this team that has removed all doubt, like we talked about last night.

"Defensively game ball could go all the way around for you guys but I'm going to give them to two guys that we lean on time and time again. First one, two sacks, Danielle Hunter."

"Alright. another guy right here, his YAC was a little bit better. He's getting a lot of practice at that YAC because he's go his interception for a third game in a row, Harrison Smith.

"This guy's been doing it for a long time and we got to just watch him have his 500th career reception, Adam Thielen right there.

"JJ it was good to see good to see you still know what to do when you get in that end zone man. I've been killing ya. Seven receptions, 115 yards, and a tud, Justin Jefferson.

"Alright, right here, seems like this guy got here about 48 hours ago. And we went out to go get this guy because I believe this guy can make game-changing plays and fit right in with our offense when we're rolling. Nine targets, T.J. Hockenson.

"If you want to talk about being at your best when it's required? The reason why we are 7-1, the reason why our football team is at it's best when it's required is our quarterback. This guy came back to a familiar place for him, got knocked out for a play, comes back in and leads us to a victory. Get him his chains."

Vikings owner Ziggy Wilf then stepped in and gives a game ball to Kevin O'Connell.

"To a proud new father, give this to your daughter."

Kevin O'Connell briefly celebrates then hands it off to Kirk to wrap up the locker room festivities.

"Hey today was another example of how we've been winning all year man. Alright, this team is uncommon and we play as a team, we win as a team, man. No individuals, man. I love this team. Let's keep doing it. You like that on three! One. Two. Three"

"YOU LIKE THAT!"

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
VikingsTerritory

WR Battle Looms for Vikings

Facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, it’s hard not to get excited about a matchup on the edges. While the Vikings secondary may leave something to be desired, both offenses have a wide receiver that could be argued as the best in the NFL. For the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Bills

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Buffalo Bills is ready — and it accounts for either scenario involving Josh Allen or Case Keenum. The Vikings can hit an 8-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

An Emerging Rookie and Other Week 9 Vikings Takeaways

Like almost every week, the Vikings pulled off another comeback win. This time, the Commanders lost their 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings are cruising to a division championship with a 4.5-game lead after all other NFC North teams once again lost. We learned a few things about the 2022 Minnesota Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings TE Set to Return to Practice

The Minnesota Vikings have struggled with their tight end depth early in the 2022 NFL season. This has prompted the team to make multiple moves at the position, including their trade to acquire T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Of course, injures are a major factor to these problems. Not...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘Pro Football Doc’ Predicts Bills QB vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow in Week 9, casting his availability into doubt for a Week 10 home date with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were mum to start the week about Allen’s prognosis, suggesting more information would be learned later in the week. But a reputable sports doctor, David J. Chao, doesn’t foresee Allen playing against the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Upcoming Vikings Game Is Like a 9-Part Soap Opera

So many storylines fill the plot for Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, it could syndicate as a soap opera on daytime television. The Vikings travel to Highmark Stadium for a date with the Bills this Sunday and haven’t won in Buffalo in 25 years. And that’s not even the tip of the purple iceberg for the drama.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend. Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy