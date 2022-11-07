ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair

We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
How To Fall Asleep When You’re Riled Up About Something Happening the Next Day

It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
Those Cheesy Motivational Messages on Your Smartwatch Might Actually Inspire You To Exercise More

When it comes to working out, being told “good job” in even the smallest ways can be a powerful motivator. A new study from University of Minnesota researchers that will be published in the forthcoming issue of the Journal of Association of Information Systems looked at the effect of digital “kudos” and “nudges” in a fitness tracking app. Kudos were equivalent to likes, and nudges consisted of personalized motivational messages.
Relax Deep Into These Stretches To Relieve Sciatic Nerve Pain

Hold it right there! Yes you, hold it. Now hold it even longer. This isn’t a stick up—it’s the guiding principle behind a 13-minute stretch series meant to relieve sciatica or sciatic nerve pain. "Sciatica is an umbrella term that refers to a shooting pain that goes...
I Tested 20 Top-Rated Anti-Thinning Shampoos Over the Span of 6 Months—And These Are the 9 Best Ones

Between postpartum hair loss and the stress of the pandemic, my hair has seen better days as of late. And I know I’m not alone. Hair loss in women is becoming more and more common. There are more serious medical conditions that cause this, like alopecia, but stress, diet, pregnancy, aging, and hormonal changes related to menopause can also cause thinning hair for a growing number of women.
This Is How You Can Gua Sha Your Scalp for More Energy, Better Sleep, and Healthier Hair Growth

Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty practice dating back to the Paleolithic Era, has found a place in American beauty and wellness routines in the last few years. The practice has skyrocketed on TikTok and has garnered quite the celebrity following. But while you'll usually spot folks rubbing the feel-good stones across their cheekbones, jaw lines, and forehead—or even their shoulder blades to help improve your posture—scalp gua sha offers its own host of benefits that earn it a worthy spot in your self-care lineup.
I Tried ‘Vagus Nerve’ Bath Oil To Help My Stress—And It Really Beats Regular Bubble Bath

Over the past two years, like most of us, how I spend my money and time has shifted. It used to be that if I had any “walking around cash” (that’s a term my grandma used, meaning leftover money after bills are paid), I’d spend on clothes or sushi. But post-pandemic my priorities have changed, and now the things that top my list are any product or any service that reduces stress.
I Took Tracksmith’s First-Ever Running Shoe, the Eliot, Out for a Test Drive—Here Are My Honest Thoughts

If tasked with making a "runner's wishlist" of the wildest desires I've had while going the distance, it would look something like this: a playlist that hits 100 percent of the time, a drone-box fan hybrid that would hover beside me on sweltering summer runs, and an endless rotation of different terrains (mountains, beach, desert) right outside my door for constant variety. Though Tracksmith running shoes would be pretty darn high on this wishlist, too. The brand's simple, elegantly designed staples have captured my half-marathon-racing heart in recent years. And miraculously, with the launch of Eliot Runner ($198), Tracksmith's first-ever running shoe, it seems one of my running dreams is coming true.
5 Fruits That Research Has Shown Will Help You Sleep

Fact: Fruit is truly one of the best gifts that Mother Nature can offer. It goes without saying that fruit is as delicious as it is nutritious—but did you know that certain kinds of fruit have the potential to improve your sleep?. To see which types of produce are...
If You’re Struggling With Balance, Personal Trainers Recommend These 7 Sneakers

Whether we realize it or not, balance is the essence of almost everything we do. From simple tasks, like going on an afternoon stroll or stepping in the shower, to more obvious instances, like carrying the laundry down the stairs or walking over a patch of ice, we're hardwired to be balanced. The alternative of falling down (ouch) can be a painful and traumatic experience.
How a Dermatologist Would Soothe Dry, Flaky Skin on the Face and Body for Less Than $10

The key to managing dry, flaky skin is using products that will nourish, moisturize, and strengthen it—and finding options that work doesn't have to cost that much. According to Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Florida, you can do it for under $10. "I believe in affordable skin care—you don't have to spend a ton of money if you don't want to," she says. Amazing news, indeed.
