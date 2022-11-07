ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Austinites react to significant drop in temperatures Friday afternoon

Central Texas is dealing with a little taste of winter. Friday morning started off with pleasant temperatures but changed quickly by the afternoon with heavy rain and cool temperatures. “It’s getting a little crazy,” said Austinite Matt Meyers. “Winter has started,” said Austinite Allen Dornak. Cooler temperatures...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

What to do before turning on your heater as Austin temperatures drop

If you're tempted to turn on your heater Friday, there are a few things you should do first. Experts say change your air filters, clean around the furnace or heat pump and make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working. It’s also a good time to reset the thermostat. If you...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Weather whiplash arrives Friday morning

You’ll need the umbrella and the winter jacket before you head out on Friday morning. Shortly after sunrise, widespread storms will accompany our strongest cold front of the season with temperatures tumbling through the rest of the day. This will kick off a LONG stretch of below-average temperatures with chilly temperatures across the board. Here’s our latest thinking on the timing and impacts of Friday’s cold front.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Weekend happenings with Good Party ATX

Art, live music, and lots of dogs there are a ton of events happening this weekend, and Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX joins Chelsey Khan to give us a rundown of some of the best. She also brought another furry friend for us to meet, Kodak, from Austin Animal Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Managing money during the college years

Setting correct money habits in our kids can pay dividends later in life. For college students it’s especially important. In addition to tuition and housing, the average college student spends $547 per month on food and $40 per month on laundry (hopefully!) And that’s not even the fun stuff!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Save Money at the Grocery Store

Shop smarter and save money on your groceries. We will show you make a game plan that will certainly lead to more. money in your wallet. What to buy, when to buy and what you can do to make your food last longer at home. Tuesday night at 10 on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Veterans Day Parade canceled due to expected bad weather

Due to expected bad weather on Friday the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation canceled the annual veterans day parade and capitol ceremony. The foundation says they will be looking to possibly reschedule the event in the near future. On Friday, temperatures will drop by 10-15 degrees (from the low 70s to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

102-Year-old Air Force vet feeling the love on Veterans Day in Sun City

In Central Texas nobody celebrates their veterans like the residents of Sun City in Georgetown. That's because many of them are veterans and everyone else there appreciates them. The residents of Sun City in Georgetown even built a veterans memorial plaza to gather every year to mark every Veterans Day,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Pickleball meets roundnet: Paddlesmash is getting rave reviews

Many Texans have heard of pickle ball and spike ball perhaps you've even played! Now there is a new outdoor game called Paddlesmash that is getting rave reviews! Co-founder of Paddlesmash, Scott Brown is joins Chelsey Khan to share more about this fun outdoor game!. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Serious injury crashes in Austin up 7%, speed top factor

AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season can bring with it deadly days on Texas roads. In Austin, fatal crashes are on pace to meet or exceed last year’s numbers and serious injury crashes are up. Thursday during the Mobility Committee Meeting, city staff told council members Austin should...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Waterloo Greenway's Annual Creek Show takes place November 11-20

Experience illuminated art created by teams of visionary local artists, architects, and designers. The Annual Creek Show returns to Waterloo Greenway, and Donald Miller chats with Trevor Scott, to give us a preview of this spectacular display of lights that will have everyone oohing and awing . Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Celebrate Veterans through music by supporting 'Songwriting with Soldiers'

This Veterans Day, celebrate service members through music and support the work of nonprofit organization, Songwriting with Soldiers. Kristin Starling and Jay Clementi are joins Chelsey Khan to share more about the organization's impactful work and how you can attend their commemorative concert in Luckenbach Texas. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX

