Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffs
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola's Foo Foo Festival
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
wuwf.org
Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
Hurricane Nicole Moving On Shore Tonight. Alabama Weather Aware Thursday Night.
As we near the midnight hour, Nicole nears the southeast coast of Florida. At 10:25 PM the center of circulation is about 50 miles NE of West Palm Beach, where rain is already stretching across south Florida. Landfall is expected around midnight as a category 1 hurricane. After moving on shore, Nicole will start turning […]
PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years
Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies
On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
If you've been looking for another alternative when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be interested to know that a popular supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more.
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says
A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
wvtm13.com
Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
California couple jailed in Baldwin Co. on drug trafficking, possession charges
Daphne Police were called to a parking lot after an employee complained of smelling marijuana coming from a bus and wait till you see the bus and what investigators say they found inside.
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
wdhn.com
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement
ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.
A Colorado mother who gave birth to twins found out her nurses have the same names that she chose for her babies
Lauren Meehan learned that two nurses who helped deliver her twin babies had the same names that she picked out for them. "It will be a funny story to tell our girls," she said.
New York woman, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters' on his forearm in motel they lived in
A New York woman has been arrested after allowing her 10-year-old son to get a large tattoo of his name in block letters across his forearm, police said. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and released on an appearance ticket. The boy was staying...
