ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Milton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wuwf.org

Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

Friday, Nov. 11 is a day to honor military veterans of the armed forces. Florida has the third largest veteran population in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million veterans living in the state according to the VA. And a majority of those veterans living in Northwest Florida. Here’s a...
PENSACOLA, FL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

PICTURES: Alabama Through the Years

Country group Alabama -- comprised of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry -- formed as Wildcountry in 1969, but it wasn't until the late '70s and '80s (and their name change) that they began seeing success. When success did come, though, it was monumental. Alabama's road to country superstardom...
ALABAMA STATE
justpene50

Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummies

On Halloween, a Texas teacher was taken into custody after four of her pupils suddenly took ill. The news report states, the kids were immediately rushed to the hospital. There the reason for their sudden illness turned out to be the active substance in marijuana, known as THC, which they consumed in the form of edibles at Primrose School of Prosper, in Texas.
PROSPER, TX
AL.com

Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says

A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Target employee leads to drug trafficking arrests

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A couple from California was arrested in Daphne over the weekend and charged with drug trafficking. After searching a converted school bus, police said they found an assortment of illegal drugs. Investigators say the couple claims they were in route to Florida and stopped off in Daphne on the way.
DAPHNE, AL
wdhn.com

Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
ALABAMA STATE
People

Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy