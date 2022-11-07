Read full article on original website
Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
Decatur man receives 24-month probation; accused of attacking and pouring gasoline on a woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and hitting her in the head with a gas pump, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was originally arrested on domestic battery charges in June after a domestic dispute occurred at a BP gas station in South Shores, on May 6.
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area. Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
Man dead after Urbana shooting
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired
State Police release new details about deadly crash
Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
Shelby County man guilty of attempted murder with firearm
STEWARDSON, Ill (WICS). — A Shelby County man on Wednesday was found guilty of attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapons. On April 12, 2022, Chance Evans, 23, of Stewardson, Ill., encountered an Effingham man at Phillips 66 on Route 32...
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed
MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Hit-run is Crime of the Week
You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
Police respond to shots fired in Springfield
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Department is still looking for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The Program is open to kids in Christian County under 13. For any questions or those wanting to make a donation contact the Taylorville Police Department.
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King
DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County. Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto...
