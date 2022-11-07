ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday morning in a drive-by shooting. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report at 9:30 a.m. of a shooting near Elm and Washington Streets. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim at that location with a gunshot wound […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police say gun violence down in C-U, amidst overnight murder

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — “It’s disheartening, it’s concerning, this is my community, I’ve grown up in this community,” Lieutenant Ben Newell with the Champaign Police Department said when discussing gun violence in the Champaign area.  Champaign was one of two police departments to announce a significant reduction in gun violence over the last year, and […]
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Man dead after Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police release new details about deadly crash

Update at 3:52 p.m. on 11/9/2022 SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police has released new information about a crash on Interstate 55 that left a woman dead Tuesday night. State Troopers said the crash involved four vehicles: a semi-truck, a pickup truck and two sedans. They determined the pickup truck, driven by a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Urbana Police searching for theft suspect

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
URBANA, IL
foxillinois.com

Shelby County man guilty of attempted murder with firearm

STEWARDSON, Ill (WICS). — A Shelby County man on Wednesday was found guilty of attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of weapons. On April 12, 2022, Chance Evans, 23, of Stewardson, Ill., encountered an Effingham man at Phillips 66 on Route 32...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
wdbr.com

Hit-run is Crime of the Week

You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Police respond to shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Tuesday night. Officials say it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in another car. No one was injured during...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King

DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One person is dead, two people suffered life-threatening injuries, and a third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on I-55 Tuesday night. Illinois State Police (ISP) say it happened around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County. Interstate 55 southbound near Toronto...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

