ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Elon Musk Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, Tells His Minions to Vote GOP

By Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcNu7_0j1pFnYV00
Elon Musk in 2020. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

In a tweet that shocked absolutely no one, Elon Musk instructed his sycophants to vote Republican in the midterm elections. The man who took over a company and immediately fired its board of directors and half its staff argued to his followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties.”

The call to action comes after Musk tweeted in April, around the time he first teased purchasing the platform, that Twitter should remain “politically neutral” in order to earn “public trust.”

Musk has been rubbing elbows with prominent conservatives seeking to have a hand in the way he reshapes the social media platforms. The Tesla billionaire promised drastic changes to the manner in which content and safety standards are enforced on Twitter, under the guise of restoring “free speech” and combatting censorship. Musk’s takeover resulted in a wave of hate speech on the platform, spooking advertisers who have now been encouraged by civil society groups to pull ads until Musk delivers on reassurances that the website would not become a “free-for-all-hellscape” following his takeover.

Meanwhile, the billionaire seems to be taking cues regarding the future of the platform from conservative pundits and influencers, who are taking advantage of Musk’s obsession with checking his mentions to tag him in their complaints. On Monday, Musk responded to conservative judicial activist Tom Fitton, indicating he thinks he has grounds to file tort suits against “activists” calling for advertiser boycotts against him. He told conservative organizer Mike Davis on Friday that he was preparing to carry out a “thermonuclear name & shame” against critics and organizers calling for boycotts. He also agreed with far-right influencer Ian Miles Cheong that it was time to “stop appeasing activists” calling for the platform to maintain content moderation policies.

Some on the right claim Musk has directly extended a hand toward their case. Arizona secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem credited Musk with reinstating his accounts hours after his supporters bombarded Musk with petitions claiming Finchem was being censored and suppressed by the platform. Finchem has promised not to concede if he loses Tuesday’s general election against Democrat Adrian Fontes.

Musk’s overtures to right-wingers are not a new development. He announced that he had voted Republican for the first time earlier this year, tweeting that he had “voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” and predicting a “Massive red wave in 2022.” Musk also recently moved from California to Texas, posturing the change as the “last straw” regarding California’s Covid restrictions.

Flores has aligned herself with the QAnon conspiracy theory, and scores of the Republican candidates Musk wants his followers to vote for on Tuesday have peddled lies about the 2020 election. His push to put the party in control of Congress seems to be at odds with his vision for the future of the platform he now owns. “Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world,” he tweeted Sunday night. “That’s our mission.”

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’

Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.” When Cooper asked Pelosi what she thought about the conspiracy theories being pushed by former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Pelosi said, “It’s really sad for...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Shares a Nazi Meme Then Tells Twitter to Vote Republican

Life comes at you fast. Six months ago, Elon Musk wrote, “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.” On Monday morning, weeks after buying the platform for $44 billion, he shared a meme featuring a Nazi soldier then told his 115 million followers to vote Republican in Tuesday’s midterms. “To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” he wrote. Musk has faced criticism for snuffing out...
TechSpot

Twitter suspends high-profile accounts after introducing permabans for impersonations

A hot potato: From the time before he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has said that he's a proponent of free speech. But that commitment is being called into question after several high-profile verified accounts were suspended, possibly permanently, seemingly for impersonating the world's richest person. Musk yesterday tweeted one...
TheDailyBeast

Musk Hints at Legal Claim Over Twitter Boycott—and Organizers Yawn

As advertisers flee Twitter, Elon Musk boldly claimed that he could sue the organizers of a boycott against the platform. The activists, however, weren’t fazed—and neither were legal experts, who scoffed at the threat.Last week, more than 40 public advocacy groups signed onto a letter asking Twitter’s top advertisers to pull ads from the platform unless the new owner pledged to keep toxic and hateful content off the platform. Around the same time, at least nine companies—including big names like Pfizer and General Motors—stopped or suspended advertising with the company.Musk complained that Twitter experienced a “massive drop in revenue, due...
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

92K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy