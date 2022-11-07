ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: Investigates property damage, shooting injuries

OMAHA, Neb. -- Around 9:35 p.m., Omaha Police said they were on patrol in the area of Highway 75 and Charles street and observed what appeared to be a property damage accident. OPD said it happened near Highway 75 and Charles, and upon approach officers learned the two occupants, a...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD officer criminally cited, will face internal affairs review next week

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha Police officer has been criminally cited for an incident earlier this week. According to OPD, after the department consulted with the Omaha City Attorney's office, Officer William Klees was cited for criminal mischief. Klees will be interviewed by the department's internal affairs unit on Monday.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Man tried hiding in attic after pursuit in western Nebraska, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bridgeport man tried to play hide-and-seek with troopers after a pursuit on Thursday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Just after 6:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Volkswagen Passat on Highway 385 near Bridgeport, which is east of Scottsbluff. The northbound driver...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for knife threats, tire slashing

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man is in jail after authorities said he threatened to kill someone and damaged their vehicle. The Lincoln Police Department said that 24-year-old Nicholas Vanackeren was arrested Wednesday morning. LPD said they were called to a U-Stop on West Fletcher Ave. in north Lincoln. A...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify two teens injured in shooting Wednesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Omaha, according to authorities. Upon arrival, Omaha police said they found two males, ages 14 and 15, suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said Omaha fire transported both victims to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Accused Of Pointing Loaded Gun At Brother During Fight

A 19 year old Lincoln man is facing gun and terroristic threat charges after getting into a fight with his brother just after 3:00 this morning at their home near 53rd and Old Cheney. “The caller advised 19-year-old Christian Furtwangler had grabbed a firearm, loaded it, and pointed it at...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Police Busy Overnight

Lincoln Police were busy Monday night and Tuesday morning. About 11:45 Monday night officers responded to the 2300 block of B street where an 18-year old Lincoln man had been shot in the abdomen. Before police arrived the man was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital where he...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate found unresponsive in his cell, authorities declared him dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials with the Douglas County Department of Corrections said that at 3:30 a.m., they found a 59-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving care was initiated by Corrections personnel, but Mark Jontz was pronounced dead by the Omaha Fire Department at 3:47 a.m. Officials said Jontz was...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities identify two Lincoln men killed in plane crash near Maxwell

MAXWELL, Neb. -- Officials have preliminarily identified two people killed in a plane crash near Maxwell. Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol made the announcement Thursday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two occupants are believed to be Adam Helmerichs, 41, of Lincoln, and Zachary...
MAXWELL, NE
KETV.com

Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy