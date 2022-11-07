ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gray's fire helps extinguish Clemson

South Carolina had a warrior in the paint on Friday night and he was doing battle against an unexpected foe. Maybe lost in the shuffle with the comings and goings off of last year’s roster was Josh Gray, but he played a pivotal role for the Gamecocks (2-0) in the 60-58 victory over Clemson.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 60 - Clemson 58

The South Carolina basketball rivalry game against Clemson is here, and much earlier than usual. It’s game two of the season for both the Gamecocks (1-0) and Tigers (1-0), which both had somewhat closer than expected victories against in-state opponents. While the Gamecocks hold a 91-80 edge in the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces quartet of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy