Ville Platte, LA

EPSO accepting toy donations

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LsXF_0j1pETxU00

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for children in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586. They will be collecting donations until December 9, 2022 at 4 PM.  The Sheriff's Office is also taking wrapping paper donations. The toys will be given to children in Evangeline Parish.

Contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. Applications are available at 415 W. Cotton Street, Ville Platte day or night. The application is also available below. You will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.

EPSO

