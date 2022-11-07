Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
newbedfordguide.com
“Nicole” to impact Greater New Bedford, SouthCoast with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds
The US National Weather Service in Boston is reporting that the remnant of the “potent storm system” Nicole will arrive in the region Friday evening into Saturday, bringing with it significant, widespread rain, flooding, and gusty winds. While the storm has been downgraded from a tropical storm to...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England commemorates Veterans Day with parades, ceremonies
BRISTOL, R.I. (WJAR) — Southern New England communities on Friday celebrated and honored those who served our country in various Veterans Day observances. Dozens gathered Friday in Bristol at the Rhode Island Veterans Home. Many of those who once served in the military now live here. "Today everything was...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Turnto10.com
Warwick addresses the decades long 'No Parking' sign issues
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The city of Warwick is finally taking action regarding legitimate versus fake "No Parking" signs, and even signs put up by the city that weren’t covered by ordinances. It’s a monumental task, addressing mostly roads adjacent to Narragansett Bay, where those not from those...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England experiences at least the 6th earthquake since May
Did you feel it? Some in southeastern Massachusetts did as an earthquake was registered. According to the United States Geological Survey National Earthquake Information Center, a 2.1 magnitude tremor was recorded just before 3:00 p.m. in between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A group of residents reported feeling the quake...
Turnto10.com
Meeting Street in Providence, just repaved this past summer, is being dug up again
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You're not wrong if you think it seems that every road, bridge, or highway in Rhode Island is under construction. And some of the roads that you think are finished get dug up again. NBC 10 News goes curbside in Providence to get to the bottom of the issue.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Turnto10.com
Part of Fish Road in Tiverton closes for bridge repairs
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that a section of Fish Road in Tiverton is closed for bridge repairs. The section will be closed for two weeks while the bridge that carries Fish Road over Sin and Flesh Brook is replaced. Drivers will...
Turnto10.com
Team Impact connects Attleboro teenager with URI dance team
Team Impact is a national, nonprofit organization that pairs children with serious illnesses and disabilities with college sports teams. Sixteen-year-old Olivia Falzone is one of those young people. She signed with the Ramettes dance team at the University of Rhode Island on Nov. 5. "I've been growing up doing it...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Turnto10.com
Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement set for next two weekends
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A major bridge project in Cranston could cause traffic and travel troubles the next few weekends. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says the first of two new bridge decks will slide into place at the Pontiac Avenue interchange in Cranston Friday night. It's a part of RIDOT's Route 37 Project, a roughly $76 million venture to repair ailing bridges along what officials say is one of the busiest highways in the Ocean State.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into Fall River market, and it's caught on camera
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said Wednesday that an 84-year-old man accidentally hit the gas while attempting to park in front of Daou Tesoro's Supermarket. The car went through the front doors and straight into the building. "One of the metal doors went flying," explained employee,...
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket voters back measure to build new high school on McCoy Stadium property
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Voters in Pawtucket on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that would see the demolition of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 asked voters to approve a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. McCoy Stadium has sat empty since the Pawtucket...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies
(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
