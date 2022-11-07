Read full article on original website
Bloomingdale High student who died in Halloween party shooting identified; tips sought
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a shooting that left a 15-year-old girl dead and another teen wounded at a Halloween party last week.
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
WCJB
Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder. Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed. Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.
Tampa Police Searching For Suspect That Attacked Woman At Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are currently working to identify the suspect who assaulted a female on Tuesday afternoon near the Circle K at N. Florida Ave and W. Hillsborough Ave. According to police, the suspect appears to be a black male, approximately 5’4,
Woman dies after friend runs over her while backing out of driveway in St. Petersburg, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman has died after being struck and backed over by a friend after being dropped off at a home Wednesday afternoon in St. Petersburg, police said. Police have identified the woman who died as Eileen O'Shea. The driver of the car arrived at...
Neighbors speak out after Pasco County man accused of making, selling homemade pipe bomb
8 On Your Side is hearing from neighbors of a man accused of making a pipe bomb. Authorities say the suspect unknowingly sold the pipe bomb to an undercover detective.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Stolen 48′ Flatbed Trailer Out Of Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 48′ Aluminum Wilson flatbed trailer. The photos above show the trailer being pulled by a white semi-tractor which is the suspect’s vehicle. According to deputies, the theft occurred at 4:45 am
Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
Beach Beacon
Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
iontb.com
Police investigate after driver backed over a friend exiting a driveway in St. Petersburg
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., a woman dropped off her two friends in the 5100 block of 5th Avenue North. Police say that while backing out of the driveway, the driver unknowingly struck and backed over one of the friends, an 80 year-old woman. The woman was identified as Eileen O’Shea.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl
Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
Man shot to death in Tampa; tips sought
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Tampa early Wednesday morning.
Woman hits man with plank because she wasn’t ‘getting enough attention'
A woman was arrested on Sunday after she hit a man with a 2x4 because "she was not getting enough attention from her friends."
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man in Tampa: TPD
A suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Beach Beacon
Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack
A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
Beach Beacon
Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
St. Pete man accused of beating mother to death
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide.
