Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man from Pinellas County sentenced to death

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man convicted of murder in Bradford County has been sentenced to death for a 2019 murder. Leo Boatman of Pinellas County is now slated to be executed. Prosecutors say Boatman and another man, William Edward Wells the 3rd, were responsible for killing fellow inmate William Chapman.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating man's shooting death as homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police said officers are trying to find who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning. Officers said they were called to a shooting on N 11th Street near E Seward Street. When they arrived, officers found a man in his mid-forties who had apparently been shot. Officers said they gave him emergency first aid until first responders with Tampa Fire Rescue arrived.
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.
SARASOTA, FL
Beach Beacon

Tampa Bay man sentenced to 2 years in prison in Largo hate crime attack

A man convicted of a federal hate crime after attacking a Black man and his family in Largo last year was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison. According to court documents, Jordan Patrick Leahy, who is white, pursued the Black man and his family for roughly a mile on Aug. 8, 2021, while driving drunk and shouting racist slurs. The man, his girlfriend and his preschool-aged daughter were driving home from a dinner in Seminole.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
TAMPA, FL

