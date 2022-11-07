ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. sanctions South African Islamic State-affiliated firms

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pGun_0j1pCIHT00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Monday imposed its second round of sanctions in less than a week on people and firms in Africa who it says have provided financial or material support to the Islamic State group.

The latest financial penalties target South African entities, including one cell leader, Farhad Hoomer, accused of expressing "the will and intent to attack the interests of the United States," the Treasury Department said in a statement. Last week, the U.S. sanctioned what it said was a Somali Islamic State weapons trafficking cell.

Government reports outline how the Islamic State group is expanding its presence in Africa, after the group faced defeats in Iraq and Syria. The State Department has designated nine groups worldwide as IS affiliates and foreign terrorist organizations.

In the latest action, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated four people and eight companies controlled by individuals that it said were in the South African Islamic State cell — including Nufael Akbar, Yunus Mohamad Akbar, Mohamad Akbar, and Umar Akbar. Their gold trading, construction and other firms are targeted for sanctions.

The move freezes and blocks any potential transactions with U.S. entities and prevents Americans from doing business with them.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that “as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, the United States will continue to partner with South Africa to deny ISIS the ability to exploit the country’s economy to raise and transfer funds in support of ISIS terrorist activities.”

The Islamic State group sometimes is known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

The Treasury Department last week issued financial and diplomatic sanctions against a weapons trafficking network affiliated with the Islamic State group in Somalia and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which are accused of carrying out deadly terrorist acts on civilians including car bombings.

Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the sanctions target “key individuals in ISIS’s network in South Africa, as well as their business assets, who have played pivotal roles in enabling terrorism and other criminal activities in the region.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

UK claims Kherson exit brings ‘significant reputational damage’ to Russia

Russia’s withdrawal from a regional capital in the south of Ukraine brings “significant reputational damage”, defence experts have said.British intelligence analysts believe Moscow’s exit from Kherson, a strategically key city, likely began as early as October 22 when Russian-installed figures urged civilians to leave.It is anticipated that Ukraine has now retaken large areas of the Kherson region on the western bank of the Dnipro River, with its forces largely in control of city itself.Russia said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank at 5am local time on November 11, paving the way for Ukrainians to cautiously move towards reclaiming...
WHIO Dayton

Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray

GENEVA — (AP) — A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual meeting in Ethiopia, whose government has cut off internet access in its northern Tigray region during a two-year war there. Critics say Ethiopia stands out...
Action News Jax

China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported

BEIJING — (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total...
The Associated Press

Droughts, rising sea levels, Cuba's agriculture under threat

BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba’s summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud. Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy. Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle, has gotten longer and wetter. “We’re producing a lot less because of the weather,” said Diaz, a 38-year-old father of two. “We’re going to have to adapt to eating less because with every crop, we harvest less.”
AFP

Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march

Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event.  The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles. 
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy