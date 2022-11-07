ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

Golf.com

Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week

In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
960 The Ref

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf "rebels" given big boost by PGA of Australia chief exec

Gavin Kirkman, the PGA of Australia chief executive, says LIV Golf players will "always be welcome" at their events, despite two of their biggest tournaments being co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. According to a report by Elvin Priest of Australian GolfDigest, Kirkman stated that their position is that LIV...
Golf Digest

The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats

Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
KTVZ

Fox leads in Sun City to boost hopes of overtaking McIlroy

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Ryan Fox has reeled off five birdies and an eagle on the back nine to take the first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and boost his hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the European Tour rankings. Fox opened his challenge at Sun City with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over England’s Luke Donald. McIlroy isn’t playing in the penultimate tournament of the season in Sun City. A victory would put Fox top of the rankings ahead of next week’s season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Yardbarker

Tony Finau, Aaron Wise among co-leaders at Houston Open

Tony Finau sank a 35 1/2-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 5-under 65, joining a tie for the lead at the Cadence Bank Houston Open when the first round was suspended Thursday. Thirteen players had yet to complete their rounds when play was called due to...
HOUSTON, TX

