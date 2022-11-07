Read full article on original website
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
Pinellas Update: County to open two community shelters tonightRose BurkePinellas County, FL
Golf.com
Why Tiger Woods and Joe LaCava Jr. were both caddying this week
In 1992, Fred Couples won the Nissan L.A. Open. The victory kicked off an electric run that defined the prime of his career; Couples, 32 at the time, finished runner-up the next week, then runner-up the week after that, then won the Nestle Invitational the week after that to get to World No. 1.
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf "rebels" given big boost by PGA of Australia chief exec
Gavin Kirkman, the PGA of Australia chief executive, says LIV Golf players will "always be welcome" at their events, despite two of their biggest tournaments being co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour. According to a report by Elvin Priest of Australian GolfDigest, Kirkman stated that their position is that LIV...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Tiger Woods to return to golf at 2022 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Darren Carroll/USGA) Tiger Woods is making his return to competitive golf in less than a month, announcing he...
Golf Digest
The 4 best shots from Tony Finau's birdie rampage, ranked by stats
Tony Finau raced into the lead early during the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open, courtesy of an eight-under-par 62 that included run that saw him birdie seven of 10 holes and four straight between the seventh and 10th. It's always fun when an elite-level talent like Finau...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman reminds Rory McIlroy of egg-on-his-face moment despite peace claim
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman believes it's time "for the major forces in golf to make the good of the game we all love the priority" as he delivered another dig at Rory McIlroy. Maybe Norman didn't get the memo as Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, now has an approach that...
KTVZ
Fox leads in Sun City to boost hopes of overtaking McIlroy
SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Ryan Fox has reeled off five birdies and an eagle on the back nine to take the first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa and boost his hopes of overtaking Rory McIlroy in the European Tour rankings. Fox opened his challenge at Sun City with an 8-under 64 for a one-shot lead over England’s Luke Donald. McIlroy isn’t playing in the penultimate tournament of the season in Sun City. A victory would put Fox top of the rankings ahead of next week’s season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai.
Yardbarker
Tony Finau, Aaron Wise among co-leaders at Houston Open
Tony Finau sank a 35 1/2-foot birdie putt on his final hole to shoot a 5-under 65, joining a tie for the lead at the Cadence Bank Houston Open when the first round was suspended Thursday. Thirteen players had yet to complete their rounds when play was called due to...
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114
De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers
Despite two tough losses, Bills bring home good grades at midseason. Here's the breakdown
ORCHARD PARK - There is no longer a pinpoint middle of the season in the NFL now that the league added a 17th game, but this is as close to midseason as the Buffalo Bills can get - they’ve played eight games and have already been on their bye in the first nine weeks of the season. ...
NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors rally past Cavs
Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors won a second
Comments / 0