Newcastle, ME

lcnme.com

TOWN OF DAMARISCOTTA

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 5:30 PM, the Municipal Officers of the Town of Damariscotta will hold a Special Town Meeting to see if the Town will appropriate $32,500 from the Undesignated Fund Balance for the Public Works. This meeting will be held in-person, at the Municipal Building at...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Ellen Hutcheson

Ellen Hutcheson, 79 years young and a longtime resident of Boothbay, moved on peacefully and joyfully to her next life after life on Nov. 7, 2022. Her life’s work, which she developed and called The Emotional Cleansing Process, was her life’s passion and purpose. It involved body-centered emotional release work and was deeply resolving to many experiencing trauma.
BOOTHBAY, ME
lcnme.com

Former Masters Machine President Richard Masters Dies at 81

Former Masters Machine Company President Richard C. Masters, 81, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport Sunday, Oct. 23, following a period of declining health. Born to George S. Masters and Edith Mae Masters at Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta May 21, 1941, Richard Masters went to work for his father’s business at the age of 16, a year after the company opened its doors in 1957.
ROCKPORT, ME
lcnme.com

Probates

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is NOVEMBER 10, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Veterans Find Camaraderie, Critiques at Writing Workshop

A local workshop for veterans is helping its members harness their talent to write. The workshop, which meets in the Peace Gallery in downtown Damariscotta, is a branch of the larger Veterans Writing Project, an organization founded by current Edgecomb resident Ron Capps. According to Capps, the nonprofit donor-funded Veterans...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Historical Society Calendars Are Ready

Don’t miss out on the chance to pick up one of the new 2023 calendars from the Damariscotta Historical Society. This year the theme is shipbuilding with plenty of pictures and historical information. The shipbuilding industry was so important to the growth of the town and here’s a chance...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Verne Meyer Bell

Verne Meyer Bell passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022 at Round Pond Green where she had recently resided. The daughter of Leonard and Cecil Brodney, she was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Aug. 19, 1928. She was 94 years old. Growing up in...
ROUND POND, ME
lcnme.com

THEIR STORIES

The Lincoln County News thanks all veterans for their service. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for those who defend our rights and protect our freedoms. For the edition of the paper that prints around Veterans Day, we try to highlight our servicemen and women through a few articles. There are three in this week’s edition.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Coastal Christian School’s annual Craft Fair

In the Wayne L. Brown Auditorium, the gymnasium on the grounds of the school (574 North Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro). Patrons may also want to stop in the cafe for a delicious meal, lingering over their desserts until 1 p.m. so that they can bid in the auction to benefit the Coastal Christian School Scholarship Fund.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. Nov. 3, Tina B. Alley, 66, South Bristol, operating under the influence, on State Route 129, South Bristol. Nov. 5, Andrew...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

TOWN OF BREMEN PUBLIC NOTICE

The Bremen Planning Board will hold its meeting as a workshop on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in person at the Town Office and accessible via Zoom. There are no applications for review. Details on joining the meeting can be found on the Town’s website at www.bremenmaine.org.
BREMEN, ME
lcnme.com

Chewonki Foundation Closing On-Campus School Program

Citing a lack of financial viability going forward, the Chewonki Foundation has announced plans to close its elementary and middle school programs at the conclusion of the current school year. The last day of classes on the Wiscasset campus will be June 7, 2023. According to Cullen McGough, Chewonki Foundation...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

COVID-19 Tests Drop for Fourth Consecutive Week at LincolnHealth

COVID-19 tests at LincolnHealth have dropped for the fourth consecutive week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. From Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, LincolnHealth performed 158 COVID-19 tests with 11 positives, for a positivity rate of 7.01%, up from 6.25% last week. LincolnHealth offers the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 6...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

