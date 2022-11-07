ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

AQUME Foundation hosts inaugural Gold Gala

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' first Black-led foundation hosted its inaugural Gold Gala last week. AQUME held a sold-out inaugural Gold Gala on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids. The organization used this as an opportunity to announce its existence to the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Record warmth in November

MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KRMG

Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm

HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
HOLLAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Part-time KCSO deputy injured during firearms training

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported that one of their deputies injured themselves during a firearm training session. The training session took place at the KCSO indoor shooting range where police say a part-time deputy accidentally shot himself in...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Spanish immersion teacher surprised as Teacher of the Week

ZEELAND, Mich. — After learning Spanish as a second language, now she’s helping several West Michigan students learn, too. It’s just one reason Leighann Rheeder was chosen as our next Teacher of the Week—and her enthusiastic students at Lincoln Ementary School were thrilled to help us out with the surprise.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy