With cold weather on the way, here's some tips to keep your furry friends safe
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As winter begins to creep into West Michigan, Kent County officials are releasing tips to keep your furry friends safe and happy. The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) says any animals left outside during cold weather require special care according to Michigan law. “The best...
Decorated photographer highlights East Grand Rapids wildlife
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was back in 2020. It felt like each person was separated from the next, six feet at a time. People were trying to figure out what to do with all the extra hours spent away from others. Some baked bread. Some painted. Some watched Netflix. And then there was Steve Jessmore.
'It's very meaningful' | Grand Rapids silent parade honors deceased firefighters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was difficult for many to hold back tears as a bell tolled inside the Grand Rapids Fire Department's training center on Monroe Avenue NW. The sound of "Amazing Grace" could then be heard when the fire department's pipes and drums played. But other than...
John Ball Zoo closes for the season on Nov. 20
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — There's only a couple more weekends left in the season to enjoy the John Ball Zoo. The last day the zoo is open this year is Sunday, Nov. 20, but there is still a lot you can do before it closes its doors for the winter.
AQUME Foundation hosts inaugural Gold Gala
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' first Black-led foundation hosted its inaugural Gold Gala last week. AQUME held a sold-out inaugural Gold Gala on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Center for Community Transformation in Grand Rapids. The organization used this as an opportunity to announce its existence to the...
Record warmth in November
MICHIGAN, USA — Unusually warm weather in the 70s on Thursday broke not only daily records in most West Michigan locations but also the warmest temperatures so late in the season. The only exception was Muskegon, which did not reach record levels. 70°+ temperatures are somewhat rare in November,...
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
LEGO resale store opening in Grand Rapids before Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family- and locally-owned LEGO resale shop is officially coming to Grand Rapids, store owners announced Tuesday. Bricks & Minifigs, a one-stop-shop to buy, sell and trade LEGOs, will be opening at a shopping center located at 2927 Breton Road SE. The grand opening is...
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Grant theater group's 'Cinderella' production first since pandemic
GRANT, Mich. — Live theater productions took a big hit over the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. For many volunteer based organizations, like LionHeart Productions, their future was uncertain. It was during those early days of the pandemic, organizers came together and made masks during the...
Structural concerns shut down GRPS school through the end of the week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back to remote learning temporarily for some Grand Rapids students after structural concerns at Innovation Central High School and Montessori Middle High School. The wall in the auditorium of the building caused concerns for GRPS officials, which led to the cancellation of classes Wednesday.
Win tickets and a Meet-and-Greet with Thomas Rhett!
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Enter to win here. Country superstar Thomas Rhett is coming to Van Andel Arena Saturday, July 29th and you can become a big part of it!. 13 ON YOUR SIDE is giving away two tickets to the show and a special Meet and Greet with Thomas Rhett. Does that sound good to you?
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
West Michigan in a 'shallow recession,' GVSU economist says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As worries of a recession sweep the nation, Brian Long, a West Michigan economist who's been tracking the Consumer Price Index in Grand Rapids since the late 80s, said West Michigan is in a shallow recession. This comes as the Consumer Price Index rose less...
Part-time KCSO deputy injured during firearms training
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) reported that one of their deputies injured themselves during a firearm training session. The training session took place at the KCSO indoor shooting range where police say a part-time deputy accidentally shot himself in...
Nearly 700 Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen or attempted to be taken since May in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says there have been 680 stolen and attempted stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles since May 1. A local couple says they felt violated after their car was stolen. "When I heard (our car was stolen), I cried. I cried a...
Spanish immersion teacher surprised as Teacher of the Week
ZEELAND, Mich. — After learning Spanish as a second language, now she’s helping several West Michigan students learn, too. It’s just one reason Leighann Rheeder was chosen as our next Teacher of the Week—and her enthusiastic students at Lincoln Ementary School were thrilled to help us out with the surprise.
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
