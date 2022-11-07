Christmas Open House with Santa this Saturday, Nov. 12, at Lequita’s Store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Giveaways all day. Santa Claus will be on hand for the kids to visit. You are invited to bring your camera to take pictures. Lequita will also be taking photos of the children with Santa for those who wish to order an ornament. The turnaround for ornament orders is a week. Lequita’s Store is located at 1590 Main St. in Altamont. Call 931-259-7242 for more information.

ALTAMONT, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO