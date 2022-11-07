ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy City, TN

Veteran Spotlight: Steve Melton

Steve Melton, 2021 Grundy County Veterans Historical Society’s Veteran of the year, was born in 1957 in Sewanee. He was raised in Tracy City and has spent most of his life there. In April of 1985, Melton accompanied his 18-year-old nephew to the National Guard Recruitment Center in Monteagle. While his nephew did not join up, 28-year-old Melton did.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Veterans 2022

The following is a list of living veterans supplied from the Grundy County Historical Society. We salute their service to their country.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Veterans Day at GCHS

As part of the Veterans Day Observance at Grundy County High School, the 18th annual Bill and Mendia Patton Patriotic Award will be presented to three members of the junior class. This award is a patriotic essay contest founded by Palmer Town Historian David Patton.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Bulletin Board

Christmas Open House with Santa this Saturday, Nov. 12, at Lequita’s Store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Giveaways all day. Santa Claus will be on hand for the kids to visit. You are invited to bring your camera to take pictures. Lequita will also be taking photos of the children with Santa for those who wish to order an ornament. The turnaround for ornament orders is a week. Lequita’s Store is located at 1590 Main St. in Altamont. Call 931-259-7242 for more information.
ALTAMONT, TN
Grundy eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sweetwater

Grundy County’s football season came to an end last Friday night with a 35-6 playoff loss at Sweetwater High School. Senior Kyler Cantrell scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (1-10) in the postseason’s first-round contest. Sweetwater (9-2) recorded all 35 of its points before the half as standout running back Malik Arnett rushed for three touchdowns.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Two arrested in connection with shooting of 9 year old

The Tracy City Police Department arrested two adults in connection with the Oct. 16 shooting of a 9-year-old boy. TCPD Chief Wilder along with Officers Nunley and Whitman took Julie Lynn Nickell and Gregory Scott Nickell into custody Tuesday morning at their residence in Tracy City. Both Nickells were charged...
TRACY CITY, TN
Polls favor Maloof

Greg Maloof was successful in a bid for Town of Monteagle mayor. “I’m honored and humbled to be the mayor of the Town of Monteagle,” Maloof said. “I’d like to thank my supporters and the voters. They understood my campaign slogan of ‘Our Children, Our Community, Our Future’. Our children, our community and our future, that’s what’s important.”
MONTEAGLE, TN

