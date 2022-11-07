Read full article on original website
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
CCTV images released in Bristol nightclub rape inquiry
Police have released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the rape of a woman in a nightclub. The victim, in her 30s, was attacked in the Lakota Club in St Pauls, Bristol, in the early hours of 1 June. She was approached by an...
BBC
Libby Squire: Murderer turns down meeting with victim's mother
A man who raped and murdered student Libby Squire has withdrawn his consent to meet his victim's mother in prison. Pawel Relowicz, 28, was convicted in February 2021 of killing Miss Squire and jailed for at least 27 years. The 21-year-old's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks...
BBC
Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester. Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats. East Midlands Ambulance...
BBC
Saudi police release US mother arrested for 'destabilising public order'
An American woman who says she and her eight-year-old daughter are trapped in Saudi Arabia has been released from jail, two days after she was arrested on the charge of "destabilising public order". Carly Morris told the BBC last month that her Saudi ex-husband had persuaded her to visit the...
BBC
'Horrifying' freezer dumped in Darlington was full of dead pigeons
A chest freezer stuffed full of dead wood pigeons has been found dumped in a residential street. Darlington Borough Council workers made the grim find when they were called to the rear of Roseberry Street and Greenbank Road on Wednesday. It is thought the birds, which numbered more than a...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
Teacher's Pet case: 'Tell us where mum is', Chris Dawson's daughter begs
The daughter of an Australian woman whose murder was the subject of a popular podcast has begged her father to reveal the location of the body. The family of Chris Dawson addressed him in court on Thursday as part of his sentencing hearing. It comes weeks after Dawson was found...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard. Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
BBC
Mexico violence: At least nine dead in attack on bar
Gunmen have burst into a bar in Central Mexico and killed at least nine people, local media report. The attack happened on Wednesday night in the Lexuz bar in Apaseo del Alto in Guanajuato state. Neighbours said at least seven gunmen had stormed into the venue at 21:20 local time...
BBC
Body found in search for University of Warwick professor
Police searching for a professor who vanished from a research trip to the Chilean desert in September say they have found his body. University of Warwick academic Prof Tom Marsh went missing during a visit to La Silla Observatory. His body was found about 5km (three miles) from the observatory...
BBC
Death crash driver was on wrong side of road for unknown reason
Investigators do not know why a minibus driven by an Italian tourist went on to the wrong side of a road before a fatal crash in Moray, a court has heard. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of his son Lorenzo Ciociola, Frances Saliba, Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid and Evalyn Collie by driving dangerously near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Nine arrested after raid on illegal Leicester tobacco factory
Nine men have been arrested after police uncovered one of the UK's biggest ever illegal tobacco factories in Leicester. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said they were assisted by Polish police during the raid on the "state-of-the-art factory" last month. More than 8.5 tonnes of tobacco was removed, and nine...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive faces further rape allegation
A man who denies being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi is facing further allegations of rape and sexual assault. Authorities in Utah are seeking the extradition of the 35-year-old man, who was arrested in a Scottish hospital last year. They allege he is Mr Rossi, who has been accused of raping...
BBC
Appeal to identify woman fatally struck by car 47 years ago
A woman who was killed when she was struck by a car 47 years ago has still not been identified, a charity said. Locate International has appealed for information about the woman, who was struck by one or more vehicles on the A1 near Baldock, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of 18 February 1975.
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
BBC
Man sentenced for shopping basket upskirting at Bournemouth Co-op
A man who placed a phone in a shopping basket to film up schoolgirls' skirts has been given a suspended sentence. Graham Smith, 62, from Christchurch was caught when the strategically placed device was spotted in a Bournemouth Co-op store in December. He pleaded guilty to recording an image beneath...
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
