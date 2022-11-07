Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Face Springfield In Weekend Home Series
The Kenai River Brown Bears, midway through the first extended home stand, will host the Springfield Jr. Blues in a three-game series running Thursday – Saturday, November 11-13 a the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. Friday and Saturday games are scheduled for 7:30 game times; Sunday’s puck drop is set for 5 p.m.
radiokenai.com
Gardner & Bacher Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony Set For November 22nd At Soldotna High School
The Soldotna High School wrestling program will honor current SoHi wrestling coach Neldon Gardner and former national wrestling champion Tela O’Donnell-Bacher in a National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 22nd at Soldotna High School. Gardner and Bacher will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall...
radiokenai.com
UPDATE: Power Restored to City of Kenai
Power has been restored to all members. Thank you for your patience. The crew has removed the line and restored power to 1,658 Members. Approximately 342 Members are still without power. We appreciate your patience and are working hard to get the lights back on for the remainder of our members that have been impacted by this outage.
radiokenai.com
AGDC President Richards Elaborates On Hydrogen Hub Concept
The possible re-opening of the Agrium (Nutrien) plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, has come back to the fore-front as the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) announced submission of a concept paper for an Alaska Hydrogen Hub to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).
radiokenai.com
Nikiski Advisory Committee To Meet With AGDC Following Confirmation
The initial members to the newly formed Nikiski Advisory Planning Commission are up for approval at the upcoming Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, November 15th; and once approved, will hit the ground running with a schedule meeting with Alaska Gasline Development Corp. President Frank Richards, set for Thursday, December 1st.
radiokenai.com
Agrium & Alaska LNG Project Identified As Key Components To Hydrogen Hub Proposal
The conceivability of a re-opening of the Agrium plant in Nikiski and the construction of the Alaska LNG Project LNG facility in Nikiski, based on the two facilities abilities to produce hydrogen in quantities sufficient for a U.S. based Hydrogen Hub, was lined-out in an announcement by the Alaska Gasline Development Corp. (AGDC) in a statement released on November 7th.
radiokenai.com
Kenai River Management Citizen Advisory Meetings Open to Public
The Kenai River Special Management Citizen Advisory will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, November 10th at 5:30 p.m. at the Gilman River Center on Funny River Road. Prior to the regular meeting, two committee meetings are planned with the Guide Advisory committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. and the...
radiokenai.com
REMINDER: Friday Is An Early Release Day For KPBSD Students
For students in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, Friday, November 11th is an early release day for students. School will end 90 minutes early for students today. Buses will also run 90 minutes earlier than normal at the end of the day. Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent Clayton...
radiokenai.com
Baisden Selected By Council For Kenai Vice Mayor
Following the October municipal elections, the Kenai City Council selected councilman James Baisden to fill the role of Kenai Vice Mayor. Kenai City council member Henry Knackstedt nominated council member James Baisden for Vice Mayor. The City Council then voted and the vote was unanimous. Baisden, elected to the Kenai...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
