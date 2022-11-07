Read full article on original website
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
President Joe Biden is formally kicking off his participation at a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region
Ethiopia hosts UN internet meeting after cutting off Tigray
A U.N. body devoted to promoting broader and better access to the internet is about to hold its annual gathering in Ethiopia
Droughts, rising sea levels, Cuba's agriculture under threat
BATABANO, Cuba (AP) — Yordán Díaz Gonzales pulled weeds from his fields with a tractor until Cuba’s summer rainy season turned them into foot-deep red mud. Now it takes five farmhands to tend to Díaz’s crop. That shrinks Diaz’s profit margin and lowers Cuba‘s agricultural productivity, already burdened by a U.S. embargo and an unproductive state-controlled economy. Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change. The rainy season, already an obstacle, has gotten longer and wetter. “We’re producing a lot less because of the weather,” said Diaz, a 38-year-old father of two. “We’re going to have to adapt to eating less because with every crop, we harvest less.”
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate Griner's release
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. "My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will...
UK claims Kherson exit brings ‘significant reputational damage’ to Russia
Russia’s withdrawal from a regional capital in the south of Ukraine brings “significant reputational damage”, defence experts have said.British intelligence analysts believe Moscow’s exit from Kherson, a strategically key city, likely began as early as October 22 when Russian-installed figures urged civilians to leave.It is anticipated that Ukraine has now retaken large areas of the Kherson region on the western bank of the Dnipro River, with its forces largely in control of city itself.Russia said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank at 5am local time on November 11, paving the way for Ukrainians to cautiously move towards reclaiming...
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported
BEIJING — (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total...
Slovenia set to elect liberal lawyer as 1st female president
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar appears poised to win a presidential election runoff in Slovenia on Sunday, which would make her the small, central European country’s first female head of state. All opinion polls suggest that the 54-year-old human rights advocate and lawyer has...
Far-right Poles have Ukraine on their minds at Independence Day march
Warsaw's annual "Independence March" by far-right nationalist groups has long been used to espouse Polish pride, but Ukraine was on their minds at this year's event. The event commemorating Poland's Independence Day can be a lightning rod for controversy, pitting conservative groups against more liberal Poles.
AP News Summary at 12:15 p.m. EST
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians. MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has relinquished its final foothold in a major city in southern Ukraine, clearing the way for victorious Ukrainian forces to reclaim the country’s only Russian-held provincial capital, which could act as a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its troops finished withdrawing from the western bank of the river that divides Ukraine’s Kherson region early Friday. The area they left included the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital Russia had captured during its nearly nine-month invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the city was back in Ukrainian hands. A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said an operation to liberate Kherson” and the surrounding region was underway.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:58 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
