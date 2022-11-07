Read full article on original website
Christmas Bloody Christmas Exclusive Trailer
It’s Christmas Eve and fiery record store owner Tori Tooms just wants to get drunk and party until the robotic Santa Claus at a nearby toy store goes haywire and makes her night more than a little complicated. Santa Claus begins a rampant killing spree through the neon-drenched snowscape against a backdrop of drugs, sex, metal, and violence, ultimately forcing Tori into a blood-splattered battle for survival against the ruthless heavy metal Saint Nick himself. The cast includes Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Dora Madison, Jeremy Gardner, with Jeff Daniel Phillips, and Abraham Benrubi. Writer-director Joe Begos' Christmas Bloody Christmas opens in theaters and is streaming on Shudder on December 9, 2022.
Inventing the Christmas Prince (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Shelby is about to quit her job when her daughter becomes convinced that her boss Evan is the Christmas prince from a story Shelby made up a few years ago. Startattle.com – Inventing the Christmas Prince 2022. Inventing the Christmas Prince is a Hallmark original romance comedy movie directed...
George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in Development at AMC
A TV adaptation of George Clooney’s 2005 broadcast-news drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” is in development at AMC, the network announced Thursday. A writers’ room has been opened, and in the event of pickup, the show will go straight to series for a six-episode first season. Emmy-winning “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer will serve as the showrunner, while Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the original film’s screenplay, is attached to direct the first episode.
'Dangerous Liaisons' Composer Releases Behind-the-Scenes Video of Recording Session [Exclusive]
Starz's original drama Dangerous Liaisons premiered on Sunday, giving fans a new angle on the classic Pierre Choderlos de Laclos story by telling the steamy origin of Valmont and Merteuil. With the prequel series underway, Collider can exclusively reveal a behind-the-scenes look at how the soundtrack for the show was created. Composer Anne Nikitin takes viewers along during a recording session in the new video, describing her mindset behind her creative choices while showcasing the work that went in from everyone involved.
‘In Merry Measure’ Is the Hallmark Christmas Movie Version of 'Glee'
Romantic tension, familiar faces, yuletide vibes, picturesque filming locations — In Merry Measure has it all! The Hallmark Channel movie premieres on Friday, November 11, at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ve got the intel on the production below. Article continues below advertisement. For starters, In Merry Measure follows...
Where Is 'A Christmas Story' Actor Peter Billingsley Now — and What's His Net Worth?
Thirty-nine years ago, A Christmas Story was released in theaters. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played the elfin main character Ralphie, immediately stole the show. The film's plot is based on author Jean Shepherd's collection of short stories, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, and the film itself was told in vignettes.
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Victor Webster
"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
Criminal Minds Revival Releases Chilling First Trailer
Criminal Minds was one of the most chilling series when it aired for 15 seasons on CBS. In its move to Paramount+ for Criminal Minds: Evolution, it looks like the series is embracing a darker tone than before as the gang joins forces all over again. Paramount+ today released the...
Universal Nabs Rights to Bangles Singer Susanna Hoff’s Debut Novel ‘This Bird Has Flown’
Universal Pictures has acquired the movie adaptation rights to Susanna Hoff’s romantic debut novel, This Bird Has Flown, with Liza Chasin and Bruna Papandrea on board to produce. Hoff, who co-founded The Bangles and is married to Hollywood director Jay Roach, penned the novel about a washed-up pop singer who falls in love with a handsome British literature professor. Chasin and Papandrea will team up to produce the film adaptation under their 3Dot Productions and Made Up Stories banners.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney on What Early Success of 'Ticket to Paradise' Means for Romantic Comedies: "Universal Did a Very Brave Thing"'Freaky' Director...
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
Watch the ’Wednesday’ Opening Credits Ahead of Series Premiere
To give fans a taste of its upcoming spooky feature Wednesday, Netflix released the opening credits of the series. Set to Danny Elfman's haunting score that will remind you of classic horror movies, the opening credits are full of Easter eggs like Wednesday’s giant dorm room window, dried-up trees, a crystal ball, a full moon – all the visual references to look out for when the series premieres. The visuals are tastefully guided by director Tim Burton.
‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO
HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?
If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
How to Watch “American Horror Story: NYC” season 11, new episodes
American Horror Story: NYC continues tonight at 10/9c on FX. Stream season 11 every Wednesday with FuboTV and DIRECTV Stream. FX Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning franchise American Horror Story creates an entirely new terror tale with the release of each season, changing the shape of the horror genre and garnering an impressively enduring fan base. The series features many of the same actors from season to season, challenging the familiar faces to become a wrongfully imprisoned reporter one year, and a two-headed circus performer the next.
Fan-Favorite George Clooney Movie Headed to Television as AMC Series
One of George Clooney's most well-received movies is making its way to TV as AMC has confirmed that the 2005 movie Good Night, and Good Luck is, ironically, in development as a TV show. The home of Breaking Bad is developing the film as a six-episode series which has Clooney attached as an executive producer. The feature film, which was Clooney's second as a director, was released to critical acclaim and huge box office compared to its budget. Good Night, and Good Luck would go on to be nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Picture.
