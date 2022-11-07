For much of The Friendship Game, a film that dances between more conventional horror and something resembling science fiction, there was a sense of déjà vu in how similar it felt to the 2017 film Wish Upon. This is not a flattering comparison as it extends beyond their shared narrative device of a mysterious object that can grant the wishes of those who possess it to how each plays everything so straight even as the story gets increasingly silly. The Friendship Game is much better than that, much of this due to some occasionally enrapturing visuals that feel more adventurous, though it still gets caught up spinning its wheels and sporadically gesturing at something more substantial that it is never able to piece together.

15 HOURS AGO