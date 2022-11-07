Read full article on original website
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
‘The Friendship Game’ Review: Peyton List Gets Lost in This Erratic Sci-Fi Horror Story
For much of The Friendship Game, a film that dances between more conventional horror and something resembling science fiction, there was a sense of déjà vu in how similar it felt to the 2017 film Wish Upon. This is not a flattering comparison as it extends beyond their shared narrative device of a mysterious object that can grant the wishes of those who possess it to how each plays everything so straight even as the story gets increasingly silly. The Friendship Game is much better than that, much of this due to some occasionally enrapturing visuals that feel more adventurous, though it still gets caught up spinning its wheels and sporadically gesturing at something more substantial that it is never able to piece together.
Linda Cardellini Loves That Velma Is Finally a Lesbian in New 'Scooby-Doo' Film
Scooby-Doo has been one of the most recognizable properties in pop culture for over 50 years. Recently the group of young mystery solvers made headlines for revealing that Velma was a lesbian in their new animated film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. Now former Velma actress Linda Cardellini has commented on the updated character, and she has nothing but praise for the news.
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
Roger Avary's 'The Rules of Attraction' is the Ultimate Anti-Teen Comedy
Bret Easton Ellis has cultivated a prolific writing career out of avoiding the better aspects of human beings. Leaning into the more flawed nature of individuals and society at large with a collection of novels, including his seminal work, American Psycho, the author has long been unafraid to shine a light on the aspects of ourselves we'd rather not acknowledge. What makes his material and characters tenable, however, is his singular voice as it relates to biting satire and sidesplitting sarcasm. With his second novel, 1987's The Rules of Attraction, he focused his gaze on the fictional Camden College and a collection of characters who, to put it lightly, engage in morally questionable behavior. They display levels of selfishness, cynicism, and apathy that could rival any literary depiction of young adults and the university experience.
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
'The Calling' Review: David E. Kelley Riffs on 'Law & Order' to Disappointing Results
Several times throughout The Calling, the second lackluster crime drama from David E. Kelley this year, we hear characters reference another show: Law & Order. Specifically, Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield) explains to her partner Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) that she actually joined the NYPD because of her love of the show. This mostly odd statement feels like a throwaway joke that the two will occasionally reference, but it ends up becoming particularly telling when the show itself just begins to seem like it, too, wants to be like Law & Order. The only difference is that The Calling takes the mold of that show and attempts to stretch it, creating an experience centered around a potentially compelling character study that becomes saddled by two primary cases which lack the intrigue to justify its length.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
'High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series 'Brutally Honest'
Ashley Tisdale will soon be returning to the small screen, as the High School Musical star is set to helm the comedy series Brutally Honest for CBS, a semi-autobiographical depiction of the actress and singer's life that will reunite her with two all-star screenwriters. According to Deadline, Tisdale will star in the show, and also serve as an executive producer. The single-camera show, which is set to be helmed by CBS Studios, "is a comedy about how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch," according to a logline for Brutally Honest.
‘Sam & Kate' Review: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek's Kids Steal The Spotlight From Their Parents in Excellent Drama
There are so many movies about love. There are so many movies about grief. These two subjects lend themselves to stories quite well because at some point, whether we like it or not, we all will experience these things. Not only are love and loss universal themes, but they are also malleable, bending and twisting to our unique circumstances. Hollywood has a habit of romanticizing love and loss, favoring drama over authenticity. Sam & Kate, however, isn’t like other films. This delightful breath of fresh air evades certain tropes, leans into others, and exceeds expectations.
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Violent Night’ with Tommy Wirkola Q&A
If you’ve been looking forward to watching David Harbour kill a lot of bad people as Santa Claus in director Tommy Wirkola’s (Dead Snow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) Violent Night, I’ve got some great news. Collider is teaming up with Universal Pictures for a free early screening next week at the Universal Citywalk, and we’ve got Tommy Wirkola and screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller for the post-screening Q&A!
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
